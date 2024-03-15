Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Tamil Nadu: Murugan idol hailing from Chola period found in Kosasthalaiyar river (WATCH)

    In Tamil Nadu near Thiruvalangadu, boys discovered a rare 12th-century Murugan statue along the Kosasthalaiyar river. Weighing 150kg and standing 3.5 feet tall, it depicts Murugan as Brahmasastha, with typical features and accompanying artefacts nearby. The Department of Archaeology will conserve and display the idol for public viewing.

    Tamil Nadu: Murugan idol hailing from Chola period found in Kosasthalaiyar river (WATCH) vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Mar 15, 2024, 12:03 PM IST

    In Tamil Nadu, a captivating turn of events took place along the Kosasthalaiyar river near Thiruvalangadu, where a group of young boys stumbled upon an extraordinary Murugan idol. This discovery has set both locals and historians with excitement.

    A pristine three-and-a-half-foot idol of Murugan was found, adorned with a Japamala (prayer beads) and Kamandala (water pot), portraying a seldom-seen manifestation of the deity known as Brahmasastha. Believed to hail from the later Chola era, this depiction of Murugan symbolizes his role in assuming the creation duties of Brahma.

    Ancient Lord Vishnu idol, Shiva Linga discovered in Raichur; possibly from Kalyani Chalukya dynasty (WATCH)

    Weighing approximately 150 kilograms and standing tall at 3.5 feet, the stone statue of Murugan was discovered nestled within the river's rocky terrain. The boys stumbled upon the ancient relic by chance while engrossed in their playful escapades along the riverbanks.

    Another Gyanvapi case? Signs of Hindu temple found in Mangaluru mosque, sparks fresh row

    Upon closer examination, it became evident that the idol possessed the characteristic features of Murugan, boasting four arms and two legs, thus affirming its identity. Furthermore, scattered amongst the riverbed were additional Murugan artefacts, hinting at the possibility of an archaeological site waiting to be explored.

    After thorough scrutiny, experts tentatively traced the statue's origins back to the 12th century AD, shedding invaluable light on its historical significance. The discovery has piqued the curiosity of local villagers, who recognize the cultural importance embedded within such findings. Tahsildar Mathiazhagan, overseeing the proceedings, has assured the community that the Department of Archaeology will take charge of the statue for further examination and conservation efforts. Plans are underway to transfer the idol to the secure confines of the Revenue Gallery, ensuring its safeguarding and accessibility for public viewing.

    Last Updated Mar 15, 2024, 12:03 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Electricity consumption goes up all time-record in the state rkn

    Kerala: Electricity consumption goes up all time-record in the state

    Democracy has a big drawback Sonam Wangchuk on Day 10 of hunger strike seeking Ladakh statehood (WATCH)

    'Democracy has a big drawback...' Sonam Wangchuk on Day 10 of hunger strike seeking Ladakh statehood (WATCH)

    Electoral bonds data shows how ED, CBI, I-T dept were misused: Congress

    Electoral bonds data shows how ED, CBI, I-T dept were misused: Congress

    Kerala: Ragging incidents emerge from Pookode Veterinary college following death of 2nd year student rkn

    Kerala: Ragging incidents emerge from Pookode Veterinary college following death of 2nd year student

    Karnataka: Rani Chennamma express extended until Sangli vkp

    Karnataka: Rani Chennamma express extended until Sangli in Maharashtra

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Electricity consumption goes up all time-record in the state rkn

    Kerala: Electricity consumption goes up all time-record in the state

    World Sleep Day 2024: 10 ways to improve sleep for a better lifestyle ATG EAI

    World Sleep Day 2024: 10 ways to improve sleep for a better lifestyle

    Democracy has a big drawback Sonam Wangchuk on Day 10 of hunger strike seeking Ladakh statehood (WATCH)

    'Democracy has a big drawback...' Sonam Wangchuk on Day 10 of hunger strike seeking Ladakh statehood (WATCH)

    World Sleep Day 2024: 7 things you should never do before going to bed RBA EAI

    World Sleep Day 2024: 7 things you should never do before going to bed

    'Yodha' screening: Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Disha Patani, Raashii Khanna slay in best outfits RKK

    'Yodha' screening: Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Disha Patani, Raashii Khanna slay in best outfits

    Recent Videos

    World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

    World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

    Video Icon
    Sudha Murthy takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP in Kannada; Narayan Murthy invited too (WATCH) AJR

    Sudha Murthy takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP in Kannada; Narayan Murthy invited too (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistani Hindu refugees stage protest outside Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence over CAA remarks (WATCH)

    Pakistani Hindu refugees stage protest outside Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence over CAA remarks (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Watch UK's revolutionary laser weapon hits coin from a kilometer away AJR

    Watch: UK's revolutionary laser weapon hits coin from a kilometer away

    Video Icon
    Navy Dornier aircraft conducts medical evacuation in Lakshadweep

    Navy Dornier aircraft conducts medical evacuation in Lakshadweep (WATCH)

    Video Icon