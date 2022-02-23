Tamil Nadu Local Body Election Results: BJP is now number 3 party after DMK and AIADMK

If its performance in the Tamil Nadu urban local body elections is anything to go by, Bharatiya Janata Party has gained a major foothold in the state's politics.

While the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam swept the corporation, municipal and town panchayat elections, AIADMK found itself in the runners-up position followed by the BJP at number 3 position. The result comes as a shot in the arm for the party, which was not taken seriously in the state's political equations so far.

Annamalai, who spoke to media persons on Tuesday evening, said that the party had made inroads in areas like Cuddalore, Vellore, Madurai, Chennai where the BJP has had no people's representatives. In places where the party lost the vote difference has been slender.

Despite the DMK storming the Kongu region, which was once termed as an AIADMK bastion, Annamalai believes that the vote share received by both AIADMK and BJP showed that if they were to be coming together, they could regain control over the region.

Annamalai thanked party workers for the party's performance in the urban local body election while talking about becoming the third alternative in the state.

Stating that the BJP has emerged as the third party in Tamil Nadu, Annamalai thanked people for supporting the party and the leaders who toiled for the candidates' victory.

Terming the results as a great victory for the BJP, the Tamil Nadu BJP chief said that the party had managed to gain ground in areas where it had no presence earlier.

So impressive has been the BJP's performance that even social media was abuzz over it. Some readers recalled how Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had said on the floor of the Lok Sabha that the BJP would never be able to set foot in Tamil Nadu.

According to some political experts, BJP has won more wards than Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India-Marxist and Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam. Some even pointed out that the Congress was able to surpass the BJP because of its alliance with the DMK