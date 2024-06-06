'If DMK workers have guts, come lay hands on me': Annamalai's fiery response to goat slaying video (WATCH)

BJP leader K Annamalai has responded vehemently after a disturbing video surfaced online, showing a group of men slaying a goat and spilling its blood on his photograph.

BJP leader K Annamalai has responded vehemently after a disturbing video surfaced online, showing a group of men slaying a goat and spilling its blood on his photograph. The video, which has sparked widespread outrage, depicts the men tying a photo of Annamalai around the goat’s neck before beheading the animal.

Addressing the media in Coimbatore, Annamalai expressed his dismay over the incident, urging those responsible to direct their anger towards him rather than an innocent animal.

"Killing goats in public places, and releasing those photos and videos on social media is not acceptable. If you want to do something, come and lay your hands on me. If DMK workers have the guts, leave the poor goats alone and try touching me. I will be in Coimbatore, this is my place, I will be here watching my farming, our party's foundation is here, so if DMK workers have anger on me, come and try touching me. Stop torturing the poor animal.," he stated firmly.

The BJP's Tamil Nadu unit has called for swift action against those involved in the video. The exact location of the incident and the identity of the perpetrators remain unknown at this time. The authenticity of the clip is also yet to be confirmed.

Narayanan Thirupathy, Tamil Nadu BJP Vice-President and Party Spokesperson, condemned the act by sharing the video on his social media platform, X (formerly Twitter). The state BJP re-shared the video on its official handle, amplifying the call for justice.

"Killing a goat in the middle of the road and shouting against @annamalai_k and celebrating his (LS polls) defeat clearly shows that the political parties are afraid of the growth of @BJP4India in Tamil Nadu, and exposes the lowest level of politics that the opposition political parties can stoop (to)," he said.

"Further, it can be heard on the video that small children were made to shout slogans against @annamalai_k. Instigating hate and anger in children is highly condemnable and exposes the opposition's silly, filthy politics. We expect strict action and arrest of these criminals," Thirupathy added.

The incident comes in the aftermath of the April 19 Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu, where the ruling DMK-led alliance swept all 39 seats in the state, as well as the lone seat in Puducherry. Annamalai, who spearheaded the BJP's campaign, lost to DMK's Ganapathy P Rajkumar in Coimbatore.

