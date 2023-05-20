'Symbol of friendship and goodwill': PM unveils Mahatma Gandhi's bust near Hiroshima atomic-bomb dome

Hiroshima received the bust of Mahatma as a gift from India, which is a suitable homage to a city that represents humanity's desire for peace. The Mahatma Gandhi bust has been gifted by the Government of India to the city of Hiroshima as a symbol of friendship and goodwill between India and Japan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the Mahatma Gandhi bust at Hiroshima Peace Park on Saturday ahead of the second day of the G-7 Summit. As a sign of friendship and goodwill between India and Japan, the government of India gave the Mahatma Gandhi bust to the city of Hiroshima.

Ram Vanji Sutar, a recipient of the Padma Bhushan award, was credited with creating the 42-inch-tall bronze figure, according to a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). The bust location is close to the famous Atomic-Bomb Dome, which is frequented by hundreds of residents and visitors each day. It is located next to the Motoyasu River.

"The site was picked as a symbol of support for peace and non-violence. Mahatma Gandhi devoted his whole life to promoting nonviolence and peace. According to MEA, the area "really resonates with Gandhiji's ideas and way of life, which continue to inspire the globe and its leaders.

Nakatani Gen, Special Advisor to the Prime Minister and Member of Parliament, Kazumi Matsui, Mayor of Hiroshima City, and Tatsunori Motani, Speaker of the Hiroshima City Assembly, were among the dignitaries present at the unveiling event.

Senior government officials, Hiroshima-based members of parliament, Indian community members, and others attended the occasion.

Modi landed on Friday to take part in the third in-person Quad leaders' meeting as well as the annual G7 summit, where he will explore ways for all world leaders to work together to address global concerns.

On the first stage of a three-nation journey to Japan, Papua New Guinea, and Australia, the prime minister is in Hiroshima and is scheduled to participate in over 40 engagements.