Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Modi 3.0 surprise element revealed: Ministers came to know of portfolios in 1st Cabinet meeting via envelopes

    In the previous two terms of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the President's secretariat typically issued the portfolio communique by the afternoon. However, this time, the wait extended longer.

    Surprise element: Ministers find portfolios in envelopes at first Cabinet meet; check details AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 12, 2024, 10:57 AM IST

    After nearly 18 hours of suspense, the 30 Cabinet ministers finally found their portfolios. Ministers and their staff, who had been glued to television sets and constantly refreshing websites for updates, were greeted with envelopes on their seats when they arrived at Lok Kalyan Marg for the first Cabinet meeting of the new government.

    Each envelope contained details of their assigned portfolios and the names of the ministers of state attached to their ministries.

    First Parliament session after Lok Sabha Elections to be held from June 24 to July 3

    In the previous two terms of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the President's secretariat typically issued the portfolio communique by the afternoon. However, this time, the wait extended longer.

    Unlike in 2014, when several portfolios were leaked on the day of the swearing-in, the media and the ministers themselves did not learn about the assignments until the Cabinet meeting concluded. Names began appearing on TV screens and websites after 6:30 PM, following the end of the meeting.

    Government watchers noted that this might be the first time ministers received their portfolio information written on paper and placed inside envelopes.

    West Bengal: WHO confirms H9N2 Bird Flu case in four-year-old child; check details

    The final list of portfolios was made public around 7:30 PM, which was also when ministers of state, including those with independent charge, learned about their assignments.

    Last Updated Jun 12, 2024, 12:04 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Fire breaks out at factory in Mumbai's MIDC Dombivli; rescue ops underway (WATCH) vkp

    Fire breaks out at factory in Mumbai's MIDC Dombivli; rescue ops underway (WATCH)

    Chandrababu Naidu tries touching PM Modi's feet after taking oath as AP CM, gets warm hug instead (WATCH) snt

    Chandrababu Naidu tries touching PM Modi's feet after taking oath as AP CM, gets warm hug instead (WATCH)

    TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu sworn in as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh (WATCH) AJR

    TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu takes oath as Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister (WATCH)

    Actor Darshan's troubled past: No stranger to controversy, previously jailed for wife torture AJR

    Actor Darshan's troubled past: No stranger to controversy, previously jailed for torturing his wife

    Former Indian football player and coach T K Chathunni passes away at 79 anr

    Former Indian football player and coach T K Chathunni passes away at 79

    Recent Stories

    Fire breaks out at factory in Mumbai's MIDC Dombivli; rescue ops underway (WATCH) vkp

    Fire breaks out at factory in Mumbai's MIDC Dombivli; rescue ops underway (WATCH)

    Is Rihanna pregnant again? Is the pop singer retiring? Here's what we know RBA

    Is Rihanna pregnant again? Is the pop singer retiring? Here's what we know

    Chandrababu Naidu tries touching PM Modi's feet after taking oath as AP CM, gets warm hug instead (WATCH) snt

    Chandrababu Naidu tries touching PM Modi's feet after taking oath as AP CM, gets warm hug instead (WATCH)

    Apple new update: THESE iPads, Watches and Macs will not be receiving the latest software gcw

    Apple new update: THESE iPads, Watches and Macs will not be receiving the latest software

    TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu sworn in as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh (WATCH) AJR

    TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu takes oath as Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon