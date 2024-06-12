Modi 3.0 surprise element revealed: Ministers came to know of portfolios in 1st Cabinet meeting via envelopes

In the previous two terms of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the President's secretariat typically issued the portfolio communique by the afternoon. However, this time, the wait extended longer.

After nearly 18 hours of suspense, the 30 Cabinet ministers finally found their portfolios. Ministers and their staff, who had been glued to television sets and constantly refreshing websites for updates, were greeted with envelopes on their seats when they arrived at Lok Kalyan Marg for the first Cabinet meeting of the new government.

Each envelope contained details of their assigned portfolios and the names of the ministers of state attached to their ministries.

Unlike in 2014, when several portfolios were leaked on the day of the swearing-in, the media and the ministers themselves did not learn about the assignments until the Cabinet meeting concluded. Names began appearing on TV screens and websites after 6:30 PM, following the end of the meeting.

Government watchers noted that this might be the first time ministers received their portfolio information written on paper and placed inside envelopes.

The final list of portfolios was made public around 7:30 PM, which was also when ministers of state, including those with independent charge, learned about their assignments.

