Surge in demand promises prosperous Deepavali for UP's Terracotta artisans

The inclusion of terracotta in Uttar Pradesh's One District One Product initiative has transformed artisans' fortunes, leading to a surge in demand across several states. With increased orders, improved tools, and government support, artisans are preparing for a prosperous Diwali season, significantly boosting local production and sales.

The inclusion of terracotta in the One District One Product (ODOP) initiative by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has dramatically transformed the fortunes of artisans in Uttar Pradesh. Once struggling to find a market for their craft, terracotta artisans are now witnessing a surge in demand, particularly in states like Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Delhi.

In response to the festive demand, approximately 30 truckloads of terracotta products have already been dispatched to various states. The artisans are now gearing up for the local Diwali market, with demand for Gorakhpur's terracotta doubling compared to last year’s festive season. Renowned national award-winning artisan Rajan Prajapati reported shipping 15 truckloads of products this year, up from 8 last year, to cities including Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and Delhi.

The recent festive orders have significantly boosted business for the artisans, who completed their supplies ahead of Navratri and Dussehra. The recognition of terracotta under the ODOP initiative has not only expanded the local market but also increased sales substantially.

Artisans attribute their success to CM Yogi Adityanath’s leadership, stating that they no longer need to advertise their products, thanks to the extensive promotion of terracotta. The recent UP International Trade Show in Greater Noida garnered significant attention, resulting in numerous new orders for local artisans.

With improved access to modern tools like electric wheels and pugmills, the productivity and quality of terracotta crafts have significantly increased. The support from the government has opened new avenues for artisans, leading to a prosperous future for the terracotta craft in Gorakhpur.

Latest Videos