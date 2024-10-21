Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Surge in demand promises prosperous Deepavali for UP's Terracotta artisans

    The inclusion of terracotta in Uttar Pradesh's One District One Product initiative has transformed artisans' fortunes, leading to a surge in demand across several states. With increased orders, improved tools, and government support, artisans are preparing for a prosperous Diwali season, significantly boosting local production and sales.

    Surge in demand promises prosperous Deepavali for Uttar Pradesh Terracotta artisans vkp
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Oct 21, 2024, 2:48 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 21, 2024, 2:48 PM IST

    The inclusion of terracotta in the One District One Product (ODOP) initiative by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has dramatically transformed the fortunes of artisans in Uttar Pradesh. Once struggling to find a market for their craft, terracotta artisans are now witnessing a surge in demand, particularly in states like Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Delhi.

    In response to the festive demand, approximately 30 truckloads of terracotta products have already been dispatched to various states. The artisans are now gearing up for the local Diwali market, with demand for Gorakhpur's terracotta doubling compared to last year’s festive season. Renowned national award-winning artisan Rajan Prajapati reported shipping 15 truckloads of products this year, up from 8 last year, to cities including Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and Delhi.

    The recent festive orders have significantly boosted business for the artisans, who completed their supplies ahead of Navratri and Dussehra. The recognition of terracotta under the ODOP initiative has not only expanded the local market but also increased sales substantially.

    Artisans attribute their success to CM Yogi Adityanath’s leadership, stating that they no longer need to advertise their products, thanks to the extensive promotion of terracotta. The recent UP International Trade Show in Greater Noida garnered significant attention, resulting in numerous new orders for local artisans.

    With improved access to modern tools like electric wheels and pugmills, the productivity and quality of terracotta crafts have significantly increased. The support from the government has opened new avenues for artisans, leading to a prosperous future for the terracotta craft in Gorakhpur.

    For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Weather: Cyclone expected to develop in Bay of Bengal, Kerala braces for rainfall with thunderstorms dmn

    Weather: Cyclone expected to develop in Bay of Bengal, Kerala braces for rainfall with thunderstorms

    Supreme Court rejects Arvind Kejriwal's plea in Gujarat University defamation case AJR

    Supreme Court rejects Arvind Kejriwal's plea in Gujarat University defamation case

    CM Yogi allocates Rs 1,380 crore for police housing and administrative building maintenance dmn

    CM Yogi allocates Rs 1,380 crore for police housing and administrative building maintenance

    On camera, Samajwadi MP Ram Gopal Yadav abuses CJI over Babri verdict, viral video sparks huge row (WATCH) shk

    On camera, Samajwadi MP Ram Gopal Yadav abuses CJI over Babri verdict, viral video sparks huge row (WATCH)

    Maha Kumbh 2025: Prayagraj's Kotwal returns after 700 years to oversee spiritual event AJR

    Maha Kumbh 2025: Prayagraj's Kotwal returns after 700 years to oversee spiritual event

    Recent Stories

    Weather: Cyclone expected to develop in Bay of Bengal, Kerala braces for rainfall with thunderstorms dmn

    Weather: Cyclone expected to develop in Bay of Bengal, Kerala braces for rainfall with thunderstorms

    Mumbai to Kolkata-7 places in India to enjoy Diwali RBA

    Mumbai to Kolkata-7 places in India to enjoy Diwali

    Easy Sofa Cushion Cleaning Tips at Home

    Tips and tricks to clean Sofa Cushions at home

    Easy Sofa Cushion Cleaning Tips at Home

    Tips and tricks to clean Sofa Cushions at home

    Diwali 2024: Lucky Gemstones to buy based on Zodiac Signs on Dhanteras; Check anr

    Diwali 2024: Lucky Gemstones to buy based on Zodiac Signs on Dhanteras; Check

    Recent Videos

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon