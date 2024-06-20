Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    WATCH: Union Minister misspells 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao', Congress slams BJP; video goes viral

    During an event at Brahmakundi High Secondary School in Dhar district, Thakur mistakenly wrote 'Bedhi Padao Bachao' instead of the correct slogan. This incident has sparked widespread criticism and has gone viral on social media.

    WATCH Union Minister misspells 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao', Congress slams BJP; video goes viral gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 20, 2024, 11:03 AM IST

    Union Minister and BJP leader Savitri Thakur's attempt to write the slogan  'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' in Hindi on a whiteboard has gone viral for all the wrong reasons. During a 'School Chalo Abhiyan' rally on Wednesday in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh, Thakur misspelt the phrase, which drew criticism from the Opposition.

    Thakur, who serves as the Minister of State for Women and Child Development and is a Lok Sabha member from Dhar, mistakenly wrote "Beddi Padao Bachav" on a whiteboard.  The incident happened on camera and a video of her scribbling the incorrect spelling has gone viral on social media.

    The Opposition, particularly the Congress, seized the opportunity to question Thakur's educational qualifications.

    Leader of opposition Umang Singhar (whom Thakur defeated in 2014 LS polls from Dhar-ST seat only by over 1.04 lakh votes) wrote a longer post over the issue, while sharing the concerned video on X. He also took a postshot at Thakur and asked if Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants only “rubber stamp ministers” in his government. He also questioned how Thakur could not even write two words properly despite being an MP and Union minister.

    Launched in 2015, the 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' is a central government scheme to address declining child sex ratio and women's education.

    Last Updated Jun 20, 2024, 11:03 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IIT-Bombay's 'derogatory' Ramayana play: 8 students fined up to Rs 1.2 lakh each staging Raahovan anr

    IIT-Bombay's 'derogatory' Ramayana play: 8 students fined up to Rs 1.2 lakh each staging Raahovan

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-527 June 20 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-527 June 20 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala: Prices of vegetables, pulses skyrocket; Check details anr

    Kerala: Prices of vegetables, pulses skyrocket; Check details

    Centre okays $40000 to begin process of releasing Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya who is on death row in Yemen anr

    Centre okays $40000 to begin process of releasing Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya who is on death row in Yemen

    Karnataka government issues final warning to motorists: No further extension after September 15 for HSRP installation vkp

    'No further extension after Sept 15 for HSRP installation': Karnataka govt issues final warning to motorists

    Recent Stories

    football Euro 2024: Scotland's McLean vows to secure berth in last 16 for injury-hit Kieran Tierney; fans remain gutted snt

    Euro 2024: Scotland's McLean vows to secure berth in last 16 for injury-hit Kieran Tierney; fans remain gutted

    IIT-Bombay's 'derogatory' Ramayana play: 8 students fined up to Rs 1.2 lakh each staging Raahovan anr

    IIT-Bombay's 'derogatory' Ramayana play: 8 students fined up to Rs 1.2 lakh each staging Raahovan

    Karnataka govt slashes prices of premium liquor brands from July 1, expects surge in sales vkp

    Karnataka govt to slash prices of premium liquor brands from July 1, expects surge in sales

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-527 June 20 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-527 June 20 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Diljit Dosanjh wore diamond-encrusted watch worth Rs 1.2 crore on Jimmy Fallon's show gcw

    Diljit Dosanjh wore diamond-encrusted watch on Jimmy Fallon's show?

    Recent Videos

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car anr

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Video Icon
    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH) anr

    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon