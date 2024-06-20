WATCH: Union Minister misspells 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao', Congress slams BJP; video goes viral

During an event at Brahmakundi High Secondary School in Dhar district, Thakur mistakenly wrote 'Bedhi Padao Bachao' instead of the correct slogan. This incident has sparked widespread criticism and has gone viral on social media.

Union Minister and BJP leader Savitri Thakur's attempt to write the slogan 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' in Hindi on a whiteboard has gone viral for all the wrong reasons. During a 'School Chalo Abhiyan' rally on Wednesday in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh, Thakur misspelt the phrase, which drew criticism from the Opposition.

Thakur, who serves as the Minister of State for Women and Child Development and is a Lok Sabha member from Dhar, mistakenly wrote "Beddi Padao Bachav" on a whiteboard. The incident happened on camera and a video of her scribbling the incorrect spelling has gone viral on social media.

The Opposition, particularly the Congress, seized the opportunity to question Thakur's educational qualifications.

Leader of opposition Umang Singhar (whom Thakur defeated in 2014 LS polls from Dhar-ST seat only by over 1.04 lakh votes) wrote a longer post over the issue, while sharing the concerned video on X. He also took a postshot at Thakur and asked if Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants only “rubber stamp ministers” in his government. He also questioned how Thakur could not even write two words properly despite being an MP and Union minister.

Launched in 2015, the 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' is a central government scheme to address declining child sex ratio and women's education.

