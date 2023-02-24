Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Gujarat Budget 2023 key highlights: State govt announces Rs 2 lakh crore for betterment of poor people

    It can be seen that this is the first Budget of the state after the BJP retained power with a thumping majority in the December 2022 Assembly polls and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel returned for a fresh term in office.

    Gujarat Finance Minister Kanu Desai on Friday (February 24) announced that the state government will spend Rs 2 lakh crore in the next five years for the betterment of poor people as he presented the state Budget for fiscal 2023-24 in the Assembly. 

    The state finance minister also announced the Mukhyamantri Shramik Basera Yojana while Shramik Annapurna Yojana will be expanded to new 150 places, issuing family identity cards, Rs 4 lakh crore for human resources, Shri Anna to be accommodated at fair price shops, and 150 new centres to provide meals to labourers at Rs 5.

    Here are key highlights of Gujarat Budget 2023:

    1. Rs 4,200 crore World Bank loan to be used for new schemes in healthcare.

    2. 20,000 new computer labs to be set across schools in Gujarat. 50,000 new classrooms to come across schools in Gujarat.

    3. New airport to come up at Dwarka, Gir Somnath district (popular for religious tourism). Keshod airport, Junagadh district, to be revamped.

    4. Rs 58 crore allocated for Divyang Pension Yojna.

    5. Five new nursing colleges to be opened. Rs 55 crore will be alloted to expand ambulance services.

    6. Rs 64 crore allotted to 400 new Gyan Setu schools across Gujarat.

    7. Rs 1,570 crore provision for daytime agricultural power supply to farmers under Kisan Suryoday Yojana. Rs 152 crore provision for Solar Powered agriculture pumps under PM KUSUM Yojana

