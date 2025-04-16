On March 28, 2025, a massive 7.7-magnitude earthquake shook Myanmar, leaving behind a trail of destruction and over 1,000 lives lost, mostly in Mandalay. India, true to its spirit of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" (the world is one family), quickly launched Operation Brahma, a disaster relief mission to help its neighbour. Named after the Hindu god Brahma, symbolising creation and rebuilding, this operation shows India’s commitment to stand by Myanmar in its darkest hour. But the mission wasn’t without hurdles, as Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft faced GPS spoofing, a cyber threat that tried to throw them off course. Despite this, India’s efforts have been a beacon of hope, delivering aid, saving lives, and proving its strength as a first responder in the region.

Operation Brahma kicked off on the very day of the earthquake, with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar announcing the Indian Army-led mission. The goal was clear: provide urgent medical care, search and rescue, and relief supplies to those hit hardest. Within hours, India sprang into action. A team of 118 medical responders from the Shatrujeet Brigade, led by Lieutenant Colonel Jagneet Gill, reached Myanmar by March 29. They set up a 60-bed medical centre, which soon grew into a 200-bed field hospital. By April 8, this team had treated over 1,370 patients, performed 33 surgeries, and conducted nearly 700 lab tests. Their work brought relief to countless families, showing India’s ability to deliver healthcare even in tough conditions.

The logistics of Operation Brahma were just as impressive. India sent 656 metric tons of aid, including food, medicines, tents, and blankets, by April 9. This was no small feat. Six IAF cargo aircraft, including C-130J Super Hercules and C-17 Globemaster III, flew to Yangon, Nay Pyi Taw, and Mandalay, while five Indian Navy ships, like INS Satpura and INS Gharial, sailed with supplies. For instance, 440 tonnes of rice, oil, and medicines were sent via INS Gharial, reaching Yangon by April 6. These efforts ensured that essentials reached those in need, easing the suffering caused by the earthquake’s aftermath.

Search and rescue was another key part of the mission. An 80-member National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team worked tirelessly in Nay Pyi Taw, recovering 50 bodies by April 3. Their task was grim, with NDRF member Kavita Singh noting the harsh reality: “There is little chance of finding survivors after so many days, and the weather is very hot.” Yet, their dedication never wavered, and by April 9, the team returned home, having completed their mission. Adding a modern touch, India also deployed AI-powered robots and nano drones with thermal imaging on April 11, helping locate survivors in hard-to-reach areas. This blend of human effort and technology set Operation Brahma apart.

But the mission faced a serious challenge: GPS spoofing. This cyber attack, where false GPS signals mislead navigation systems, hit IAF aircraft, especially the C-130J, starting March 29. Flying through Myanmar’s airspace, pilots noticed their navigation systems acting up. Sources say most of the six aircraft faced this issue, which could have been dangerous. Thankfully, the IAF was prepared. Pilots switched to backup systems like the inertial navigation system (INS), ensuring all missions went as planned. The IAF later shared that Mandalay International Airport had warned about possible GPS issues, and the crew was trained to handle such threats. This quick thinking kept the aid flowing without delay.

The aircraft involved in Operation Brahma were critical to its success. A total of seven IAF cargo aircraft took to the skies, comprising C-130J Super Hercules and C-17 Globemaster III models. Five of these aircraft landed in Yangon and Nay Pyi Taw between March 29 and 30, delivering initial supplies like 15 tons of tents and medicines. Two additional flights, including one to Mandalay on April 1, carried 16 tons of aid. The C-130J, known for its ability to land on short runways, and the C-17, with its massive cargo capacity, were perfect for the job. Despite GPS spoofing affecting most flights, all seven aircraft completed their missions, showcasing the IAF’s skill and resilience in tough conditions.

The impact of Operation Brahma goes beyond numbers. In Myanmar, locals like Hussain expressed their gratitude, saying, “We felt great relief when you arrived. You Indians are very hardworking. We are happy and at peace.” These words capture the human side of India’s efforts, showing how compassion can bridge borders. The operation also builds on India’s history of helping during crises, like Operation Maitri for Nepal in 2015 or Operation Dost for Turkey and Syria in 2023. Each time, India has stepped up, proving its role as a reliable friend in need.

Still, the GPS spoofing issue raises questions. Such cyber threats aren’t new—similar incidents have happened near the India-Pakistan border. In Myanmar, it’s unclear who was behind the spoofing, but it highlights the risks of operating in tense regions. The IAF’s ability to overcome this shows its training and readiness, but it’s a reminder that future missions may face similar or even bigger challenges. As technology grows, so do the ways to disrupt it, and India must stay ahead.

Operation Brahma, as of April 15, 2025, stands as a shining example of India’s humanitarian spirit. Treating over 1,370 patients, delivering 656 metric tons of aid, and completing rescue missions despite GPS spoofing is no small achievement. It shows India’s heart, strength, and skill in helping others. For Myanmar, reeling from a terrible disaster, India’s aid has been a lifeline. For the world, it’s a lesson in what unity and determination can do. As India continues to support Myanmar’s recovery, Operation Brahma will be remembered as a mission that not only saved lives but also strengthened bonds between nations.

