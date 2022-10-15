Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sorry about what?: JDU chief Lalan Singh over his 'duplicate' remark on PM Modi

    Earlier in the day, Singh slammed PM Modi, claiming that he first identified as an extremely backward caste (EBC), which does not exist in Gujarat, and then changed his caste to OBC when he became Gujarat CM.
     

    Sorry about what?: JDU chief Lalan Singh over his 'duplicate' remark on PM Modi - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 15, 2022, 4:35 PM IST

    After Janata Dal (United) (JDU) chief Lalan Singh's 'duplicate' remark on PM Modi, Singh defended it by saying he did not use a foul word and would not apologise. Earlier on Saturday, Singh was targeted by Bharatiya Janata Party leaders for his 'caste attack' on PM Modi. Singh claimed that PM Modi lied about his caste for political gain and referred to him as a 'duplicate.' The BJP quickly retorted, calling Singh's statement 'unacceptable.'

    In his defence, Singh said, "Sorry about what? What foul word did I use? Which dictionary classifies 'Bahurupee' and 'Dhongi' as unparliamentary languages? What do you call someone who assumes various identities and attempts to mislead people by providing false information? I have not used improper language."

    Earlier in the day, while addressing people in Patna, Singh launched an attack on PM Modi, claiming that he first identified as an extremely backward caste (EBC), which does not exist in Gujarat, and then changed his caste to OBC when he became Gujarat CM.

    "In 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi toured the country, claiming to be from the Extremely Backward Class (EBC). Gujarat has no EBC, only OBC. When he became Chief Minister of Gujarat, he added his caste to the OBC list. He's a duplicate, not an original," said Singh.

    The BJP leader, Ravi Shankar Prasad, slammed the JD(U) chief for his remarks. "There is no longer any shame. Why do you make such remarks? Lalan Singh is the national president of a political party. He was elected to the House based on Modi, not Nitish. This is the reality. Politics should be held to a high standard. We don't even pay attention to small leaders, but this is unacceptable," said Prasad.

    Also Read: Nitish Kumar claims Prashant Kishor asked him to merge JD(U) with Congress

    Also Read: Rift in Bihar government; Nitish Kumar advised to handover CM post to Tejashwi Yadav in 2025

    Also Read: Prashant Kishor to embark on 3,500 km padayatra in Bihar today: All you need to know

    Last Updated Oct 15, 2022, 4:35 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan's Facebook account hacked; efforts to restore underway - adt

    Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan's Facebook account hacked; efforts to restore underway

    SC suspends Bombay HC decision acquitting Saibaba; ex-DU professor to remain in jail - adt

    SC suspends Bombay HC decision acquitting Saibaba; ex-DU professor to remain in jail

    Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by terrorists in Shopian

    Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by terrorists in Shopian

    Maha Auto driver sexually harasses college student, drags her with vehicle; arrested - adt

    Maha: Auto driver sexually harasses college student, drags her with vehicle; arrested

    Continue to look for ways to bring back Kohinoor to India: Centre

    Continue to look for ways to bring back Kohinoor to India: Centre

    Recent Stories

    football english premier league EPL 2022-23, Matchday 11 preview and predictions: Liverpool in stern test against Manchester City-ayh

    EPL 2022-23, Matchday 11 preview and predictions: Liverpool in stern test against Manchester City

    Exclusive Are Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta dating Their Udaariyaan co star Rashmeet Kaur Sethi reveals the truth drb

    Bigg Boss 16 Exclusive: Are Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta dating? Here’s the truth

    Womens Asia Cup 2022 Final: India crushes Sri Lanka in a one-sided encounter, Twitter rejoices-ayh

    Women's Asia Cup 2022 Final: India crushes Sri Lanka in a one-sided encounter, Twitter rejoices

    Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan's Facebook account hacked; efforts to restore underway - adt

    Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan's Facebook account hacked; efforts to restore underway

    Amul milk price hiked by Rs 2 per litre ahead of Diwali; third hike this year - adt

    Amul milk price hiked by Rs 2 per litre ahead of Diwali; third hike this year

    Recent Videos

    Watch Security forces foil terror attack, 16kg IED defused in Bandipora

    Watch: Security forces foil terror attack, 16kg IED defused in Bandipora

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: We will miss Jasprit Bumrah - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: 'We will miss Jasprit Bumrah' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    MARCOS will showcase their skill at DefExpo 2022; Here's a glimpse

    MARCOS will showcase their skill at DefExpo 2022; Here's a glimpse

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Vandita, Big Deal and Tarra

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Vandita, Big Deal and Tarra

    Video Icon
    Watch out for 'Social Engineering'; here is you can protect yourself

    Watch out for 'Social Engineering'; here is how you can protect yourself

    Video Icon