Sorry about what?: JDU chief Lalan Singh over his 'duplicate' remark on PM Modi

After Janata Dal (United) (JDU) chief Lalan Singh's 'duplicate' remark on PM Modi, Singh defended it by saying he did not use a foul word and would not apologise. Earlier on Saturday, Singh was targeted by Bharatiya Janata Party leaders for his 'caste attack' on PM Modi. Singh claimed that PM Modi lied about his caste for political gain and referred to him as a 'duplicate.' The BJP quickly retorted, calling Singh's statement 'unacceptable.'

In his defence, Singh said, "Sorry about what? What foul word did I use? Which dictionary classifies 'Bahurupee' and 'Dhongi' as unparliamentary languages? What do you call someone who assumes various identities and attempts to mislead people by providing false information? I have not used improper language."

Earlier in the day, while addressing people in Patna, Singh launched an attack on PM Modi, claiming that he first identified as an extremely backward caste (EBC), which does not exist in Gujarat, and then changed his caste to OBC when he became Gujarat CM.

"In 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi toured the country, claiming to be from the Extremely Backward Class (EBC). Gujarat has no EBC, only OBC. When he became Chief Minister of Gujarat, he added his caste to the OBC list. He's a duplicate, not an original," said Singh.

The BJP leader, Ravi Shankar Prasad, slammed the JD(U) chief for his remarks. "There is no longer any shame. Why do you make such remarks? Lalan Singh is the national president of a political party. He was elected to the House based on Modi, not Nitish. This is the reality. Politics should be held to a high standard. We don't even pay attention to small leaders, but this is unacceptable," said Prasad.

