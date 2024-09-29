Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann diagnosed with Leptospirosis: What you need to know about the disease

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has been diagnosed with leptospirosis, a bacterial infection transmitted between animals and humans. Leptospirosis can be contracted through direct contact with infected animals' urine, contaminated water or soil, and ingesting contaminated food or water.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has been diagnosed with leptospirosis, a bacterial infection, after being admitted to Fortis Hospital in Mohali on Wednesday for a routine check-up. Doctors have reported that his vital signs are "fairly stable," and he is currently being treated with the appropriate antibiotics. A health report issued by the hospital confirmed that a blood test for leptospirosis came back positive. "Satisfactory progress has been observed in both clinical aspects and pathology," the bulletin said.

What is Leptospirosis?

Leptospirosis is an infection caused by the bacterium Leptospira, which can be found in contaminated water or soil. This disease can affect various animals as well as humans.

If left untreated, leptospirosis can lead to severe complications in people, including kidney damage, meningitis (inflammation of the membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord), liver failure, respiratory difficulties, and even death.

Infection can occur through:

1. Direct contact with the urine or reproductive fluids of infected animals.

2. Exposure to contaminated water or soil.

3. Consumption of contaminated food or water.

How common is leptospirosis in humans?

It is estimated that over 1 million people globally contract leptospirosis each year, with nearly 60,000 fatalities resulting from the disease.

Symptoms of Leptospirosis in Humans

Symptoms of leptospirosis can vary; some individuals experience flu-like symptoms, while others may be asymptomatic. In severe cases, symptoms may indicate internal bleeding and organ damage.

Acute leptospirosis typically presents with sudden onset symptoms, including:

1. High fever

2. Red eyes (conjunctival injection)

3. Headache

4. Chills

5. Muscle aches

6. Abdominal pain

7. Nausea and vomiting

8. Diarrhea

Severe leptospirosis (Weil’s syndrome) may develop three to ten days later and can include:

1. Coughing up blood (hemoptysis)

2. Chest pain

3. Difficulty breathing

4. Severe jaundice (intense yellowing of skin or eyes)

5. Black, tarry stools

6. Blood in urine (hematuria)

7. Reduced urine output

8. Flat, red spots on the skin resembling a rash (petechiae)

