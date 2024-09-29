Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann diagnosed with Leptospirosis: What you need to know about the disease

    Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has been diagnosed with leptospirosis, a bacterial infection transmitted between animals and humans. Leptospirosis can be contracted through direct contact with infected animals' urine, contaminated water or soil, and ingesting contaminated food or water. 
     

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann diagnosed with Leptospirosis: What you need to know about the disease anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Sep 29, 2024, 10:29 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 29, 2024, 10:29 AM IST

    Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has been diagnosed with leptospirosis, a bacterial infection, after being admitted to Fortis Hospital in Mohali on Wednesday for a routine check-up. Doctors have reported that his vital signs are "fairly stable," and he is currently being treated with the appropriate antibiotics. A health report issued by the hospital confirmed that a blood test for leptospirosis came back positive. "Satisfactory progress has been observed in both clinical aspects and pathology," the bulletin said.

    What is Leptospirosis?

    Leptospirosis is an infection caused by the bacterium Leptospira, which can be found in contaminated water or soil. This disease can affect various animals as well as humans.

    If left untreated, leptospirosis can lead to severe complications in people, including kidney damage, meningitis (inflammation of the membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord), liver failure, respiratory difficulties, and even death.

    Infection can occur through:

    1. Direct contact with the urine or reproductive fluids of infected animals.
    2. Exposure to contaminated water or soil.
    3. Consumption of contaminated food or water.

    How common is leptospirosis in humans?

    It is estimated that over 1 million people globally contract leptospirosis each year, with nearly 60,000 fatalities resulting from the disease.

    Symptoms of Leptospirosis in Humans

    Symptoms of leptospirosis can vary; some individuals experience flu-like symptoms, while others may be asymptomatic. In severe cases, symptoms may indicate internal bleeding and organ damage.

    Acute leptospirosis typically presents with sudden onset symptoms, including:

    1. High fever
    2. Red eyes (conjunctival injection)
    3. Headache
    4. Chills
    5. Muscle aches
    6. Abdominal pain
    7. Nausea and vomiting
    8. Diarrhea

    Severe leptospirosis (Weil’s syndrome) may develop three to ten days later and can include:

    1. Coughing up blood (hemoptysis)
    2. Chest pain
    3. Difficulty breathing
    4. Severe jaundice (intense yellowing of skin or eyes)
    5. Black, tarry stools
    6. Blood in urine (hematuria)
    7. Reduced urine output
    8. Flat, red spots on the skin resembling a rash (petechiae)

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Hassan Nasrallah: A Profile of Hezbollah's Fallen Secretary-General AJR

    Hassan Nasrallah: A Profile of Hezbollah's Fallen Secretary-General

    Kerala: Body of Sandeep Chandran killed in Ukraine drone attack to be brought home anr

    Kerala: Body of Sandeep Chandran killed in Ukraine drone attack to be brought home today

    Kerala rain: IMD sounds yellow alert in 7 districts today september 29 2024; Check details anr

    Kerala rain: IMD sounds yellow alert in 7 districts today; Check details

    'Settled the score...' Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu confirms authorization of operation that killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah anr

    'Settled the score...' Benjamin Netanyahu confirms authorization of operation that killed Hassan Nasrallah

    Rajnath Singh to launch IAF's "Wings of Glory": 7,000km car rally from Thoise to Tawang to inspire youth dmn

    Rajnath Singh to launch IAF's "Wings of Glory": 7,000km car rally from Thoise to Tawang to inspire youth

    Recent Stories

    Hassan Nasrallah: A Profile of Hezbollah's Fallen Secretary-General AJR

    Hassan Nasrallah: A Profile of Hezbollah's Fallen Secretary-General

    IIFA 2024: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukherjee's adorable moment on stage goes VIRAL - WATCH ATG

    IIFA 2024: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukherjee's adorable moment on stage goes VIRAL - WATCH

    IIFA 2024: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukherjee and others win big; check full WINNER's list ATG

    IIFA 2024: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukherjee and others win big; check full WINNER's list

    Kerala: Body of Sandeep Chandran killed in Ukraine drone attack to be brought home anr

    Kerala: Body of Sandeep Chandran killed in Ukraine drone attack to be brought home today

    Kerala rain: IMD sounds yellow alert in 7 districts today september 29 2024; Check details anr

    Kerala rain: IMD sounds yellow alert in 7 districts today; Check details

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon