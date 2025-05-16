Purnam Kumar Shaw, a BSF jawan, recounts his ordeal after inadvertently crossing into Pakistan. He endured nightly interrogations about BSF deployments but was not physically harmed.

Purnam Kumar Shaw, the BSF jawan who was freed from Pakistan after 21 days, has shared his harrowing experience with his wife, Rajani. Shaw inadvertently crossed into Pakistani territory while on duty at the border in Punjab's Ferozepur sector on April 23.

Shaw revealed that he was subjected to nightly interrogations regarding the deployment of BSF personnel and officers on the international border. Although he was not physically tortured, he felt mentally drained and was treated as a spy rather than a paramilitary jawan. Shaw's wife, Rajani, stated that he sounded extremely tired and sleep-deprived during their phone conversation.

During his captivity, Shaw was shifted to three different locations, one of which appeared to be near an airbase due to the sounds of aircraft movement. He was served food regularly but was not allowed to brush his teeth. Shaw's wife expressed concern about his well-being, stating that he was proud to serve the country and would continue to do so.

"For 17 years, he has been doing so. We are proud that he does so and will return to duty again," Rajani said.

Shaw returned to India through the Attari-Wagah border on Wednesday evening and underwent medical examinations and debriefing about his time in Pakistan. His family, who had endured weeks of anxiety, is relieved to have him back. Rajani intends to travel to Pathankot to meet him if he doesn't get leave to visit Rishra soon.