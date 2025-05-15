BSF jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw returned home after 22 days in Pakistan custody, bringing immense relief to his family. His wife, Rajni, called his return a miracle, saying, “Every citizen prayed for my sindoor.”

Kolkata: After 22 days in Pakistan custody, BSF jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw returned to India, bringing immense relief and joy to his family in Kolkata. His wife, Rajni, was overwhelmed when she received his first call. “Main bol raha hoon (It’s me),” Purnam’s hoarse voice said, prompting Rajni to ask, “Aap PK Sir hain?” as she struggled to recognise him.

"I couldn’t believe it was really him. We never call our husbands by name, so I asked, ‘PK Sir?’ just to be sure it was him," said Rajni, overjoyed. The call was brief; Purnam asked about his parents and spoke to their son, Aarav. The brief but emotional call allowed Purnam to check on his parents and speak to their son, Aarav.

For hours, Devanti Devi, Purnam’s elderly mother, stood at their doorstep, beaming with joy and offering sweets to visitors. “Thora munh meetha kar lijiye,” she said to everyone who passed by. Inside, Purnam and Rajni’s eight-year-old son pointed to a kite and spool tucked atop a cupboard and said, “Papa and I flew it during Holi. We’ll fly it again when he comes home. I’m waiting for him.”

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee personally assured Rajni of Purnam’s safety, staying in close touch with officials and expressing her wish to meet him soon after his return. Junior Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for facilitating the release, while Bengal’s opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari met senior BSF officers to express gratitude.

Purnam had accidentally crossed into Pakistan on April 23, a day after the Pahalgam terror attack, while on operational duty. His family endured weeks of uncertainty amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan. Rajni, who is pregnant, even travelled to Ferozepur seeking updates but feared the worst as conflict escalated.

“The Commanding Officer assured me he would return, but during intensified attacks, I lost hope,” said Rajni. The confirmation of Purnam’s safe return brought tears and relief to their home in Shaw Sadan, Kolkata.

Purnam’s father, Bholanath Shaw, an e-rickshaw driver, expressed pride in his son’s resilience and dedication. “We cannot imagine what he faced, but nothing will stop him from serving the country again,” he said.

Rajni thanked the nation and leaders for their prayers and support, saying, “Every citizen prayed for my sindoor, and I am deeply grateful.”