SHOCKING! Unable to pay for ambulance, Uttarakhand woman ties brother's body on car roof to travel for 200 km

A woman was forced to take the body of his brother on roof of an SUV as she was unable to pay the charges of ambulance in Uttarakhand's Haldwani.

SHOCKING! Unable to pay for ambulance, Uttarakhand woman ties brother's body on car roof to travel for 200 km
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Dec 8, 2024, 5:24 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 8, 2024, 5:24 PM IST

In a shocking and heartbreaking incident, a woman was forced to take the body of his brother on roof of an SUV as she was unable to pay the charges of ambulance in Uttarakhand's Haldwani. The woman kept pleading for an ambulance but the drivers demanded about Rs 10,000-12,000 to transport the dead body of her brother.

20-year-old Abhishek had allegedly ended his life by consuming poison. His sister short of money for hiring the ambulance service, resorted to a private taxi to take his body to her village which was 200 km away. The body was tied to the roof of the SUV and taken to Pithoragarh.



According to reports, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has ordered Health Secretary Dr R Rajesh Kumar to conduct a detailed investigation of the entire incident. Expressing strong displeasure over the incident, the CM has given strict instructions to the officials not to repeat such an incident in future.

