SHOCKING! Telangana woman slaps, thrashes wheelchair-bound father-in-law with shoe (WATCH)

In a shocking incident, a woman brutally thrashed her wheelchair-bound father-in-law with a shoe in the Nalgonda district of Telangana, a video of which has gone viral on social media, sparking outrage among netizens. The CCTV footage shows the woman repeatedly slapping and thrashing the elderly man with a footwear. The reason of the altercation is unknown so far.

The video also records her holding his head and hitting him with rage. As the man tries to resist the woman's attack by his bare hands, a dog, reported to be their pet can be seen continuously barking and jumping, trying to intervene. It was believed that the pet dog tried to stop the fight by its actions.

