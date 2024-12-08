SHOCKING! Telangana woman slaps, thrashes wheelchair-bound father-in-law with shoe (WATCH)

In a shocking incident, a woman brutally thrashed her wheelchair-bound father-in-law with a shoe in the Nalgonda district of Telangana, a video of which has gone viral on social media.

SHOCKING! Telangana woman slaps, thrashes wheelchair-bound father-in-law with shoe (WATCH) shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Dec 8, 2024, 4:36 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 8, 2024, 4:36 PM IST

In a shocking incident, a woman brutally thrashed her wheelchair-bound father-in-law with a shoe in the Nalgonda district of Telangana, a video of which has gone viral on social media, sparking outrage among netizens. The CCTV footage shows the woman repeatedly slapping and thrashing the elderly man with a footwear. The reason of the altercation is unknown so far.

Also read: Chaos after UP family served non-veg dish at restaurant; Muslim staff blamed for 'deliberate act' (WATCH)

The video also records her holding his head and hitting him with rage. As the man tries to resist the woman's attack by his bare hands, a dog, reported to be their pet can be seen continuously barking and jumping, trying to intervene. It was believed that the pet dog tried to stop the fight by its actions.

 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Yogi govt introduces AI-driven ICUs for Mahakumbh to boost patient care vkp

Yogi govt introduces AI-driven ICUs for Mahakumbh to boost patient care

SHOCKING! Unable to pay for ambulance, Uttarakhand woman ties brother's body on car roof to travel for 200 km shk

SHOCKING! Unable to pay for ambulance, Uttarakhand woman ties brother's body on car roof to travel for 200 km

Kerala: Police gather key info on newlywed bride Induja's death in Palode, probe reveals assault & harassment dmn

Kerala: Police gather key info on newlywed bride Induja's death in Palode, probe reveals assault & harassment

Viral video: Customer pulls bank manager's hair, beat him over tax deduction in Gujarat's Ahmedabad watch gcw

Viral video: Customer pulls bank manager's hair, beats him over tax deduction in Gujarat's Ahmedabad (WATCH)

Kerala HC slams state govt over lack of clarity on SDRF funds; BJP's Prakash Javadekar says LDF-UDF exposed dmn

Kerala HC slams state govt over lack of clarity on SDRF funds; BJP's Prakash Javadekar says LDF-UDF exposed

Recent Stories

Yogi govt introduces AI-driven ICUs for Mahakumbh to boost patient care vkp

Yogi govt introduces AI-driven ICUs for Mahakumbh to boost patient care

BREAKING: Russia says Syria's Assad left country, gave orders for peaceful power handover shk

BREAKING: Russia says Assad left Syria, gave orders for peaceful power handover

Parenting tips for child misbehaviour and how to address it vkp

Parenting tips for child misbehaviour and how to address it

Hrithik Roshan flaunts his chiseled abs; leaves fans gasping for air (PHOTOS) RBA

Hrithik Roshan flaunts his chiseled abs; leaves fans gasping for air (PHOTOS)

Did you know THIS Indian Railways train outperforms Rajdhani, Shatabdi and Vande Bharat? gcw

Did you know THIS Indian Railways train outperforms Rajdhani, Shatabdi and Vande Bharat?

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon