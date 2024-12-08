Chaos after UP family served non-veg dish at restaurant; Muslim staff blamed for 'deliberate act' (WATCH)

Chaos erupted at a restaurant in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut after a family was accidentally served roasted chicken instead of the vegetarian dish they had ordered.

Chaos erupted at a restaurant in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut after a family was accidentally served roasted chicken instead of the vegetarian dish they had ordered. The family, dining at the Romeo Lane restaurant in Ganganagar area on Friday evening, confronted the restaurant staff, and blamed them of intentionally hurting their religious sentiment.

According to reports, the family had ordered a vegetarian dish known as "Vilayati Veg." However, moments later, a waiter, served roasted chicken at their table. Initially unaware of the mistake, the family tasted the dish, only to find its flavor peculiar. Upon questioning the waiter, they learned they had been served chicken instead of their vegetarian order.

The family’s discontent quickly escalated into a heated argument, with accusations leveled against the restaurant staff. Matters intensified when the waiter identified himself as Sultan, leading the family to allege that the mistake was deliberate and an attempt to violate their religious beliefs.

A video capturing the confrontation has since gone viral on social media, where the staff can be heard admitting to a mix-up in orders.

The restaurant manager can be seen admitting the mistake in the order, "It was an unintentional error, and we deeply regret the inconvenience caused," he said.

Also read: Ghaziabad HORROR! Four behead man to get skull for 'tantrik' ritual in bid to become 'crorepatis', arrested

Latest Videos