Faridabad SHOCKER! Woman raped in bus after driver offers ride, conductor stood guard

A 56-year-old domestic worker was raped inside a private bus in Faridabad after the driver offered her a ride. The conductor kept watch during the assault. Both accused were arrested after the woman reported the crime, and the bus was seized.

According to police, the woman, who works in multiple flats, was waiting near the Sector 17 bypass around 6 pm when a white bus stopped, and the driver offered her a ride to her home in Sector 56. She boarded the vehicle but soon realized she was the only passenger. When she asked the conductor why the bus was empty, he assured her more passengers would board along the way.

However, the bus took a different turn and the driver stopped at an isolated location. "The conductor shut all the windows while the driver sexually assaulted the woman inside the bus. Throughout the attack, the conductor remained on guard, keeping watch for passersby," said Faridabad police spokesperson Yashpal.

After the assault, the men dropped the woman back at Sector 17 and threatened her with dire consequences if she reported the crime. Defying their threats, she went to the police, who registered a case under Section 64 (rape) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Sector 17 police station. She was later sent for a medical examination, the TOI report said.

An investigation by the police station in Sector 16, aided by CCTV footage, led to the arrest of the accused on Tuesday. The bus was reportedly used to transport workers of a private company in Gurgaon.

The arrested men have been identified as Roshan Lal (35), the bus driver from Jaipur’s Paniyala village, and Nanhe, the conductor from Hardhattapur village in Badaun, Uttar Pradesh. Police said Roshan had been working as the bus driver for three months, while Nanhe had joined six weeks ago.

"After interrogation, the accused were presented before a local court and sent to judicial custody. The bus used in the crime has been seized," the police spokesperson added.



