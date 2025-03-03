Shiv Sena MLA Aaditya Thackeray urges public hanging for those involved in atrocities against women

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 3 (ANI): Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray on Monday demanded that anyone involved in atrocities against women should be treated as a terrorist and hanged in public, regardless of their party affiliation.

Also Read: Ashish Chanchlani BREAKS silence on India's Got Latest row; says...' Dekhe hai aise tough times' [WATCH]



This comes after the alleged molestation case involving the daughter of Union MoS Raksha Khadse.

"Any person, be it from any party, who is involved in atrocities against women should be treated as a terrorist and hanged in public. Punishment should be given to such persons irrespective of which party they belong to...," told Thackeray to ANI..

Earlier, the Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports approached the police on Sunday and filed a complaint in the alleged molestation case involving her minor daughter.

Khadse said that the accused not only harassed her daughter and her friends but also misbehaved with the police personnel. She added that the accused also made videos of the incident.

"My daughter and her friends went to a Maha Shivratri fair, where some people molested them. They also misbehaved with the police guard. They had the guts to molest and record videos, even in the presence of a police guard. This is not acceptable, and that is why I have lodged a complaint," she said while speaking to ANI on Sunday.

Khadse also urged other women to come forward and file complaints. "The incident that happened with my daughter and her friends is condemnable... There may be many such mothers who are suffering from this. They should go to the police station and file complaints."

Following Raksha Khadse's complaint, the Jalgaon police filed an FIR under the POCSO and IT acts.

One of the accused has been arrested by the police in the incidents, and as per the Sub Divisional Police Officer of Muktainagar Krishnat Pingale, the arrested person has many criminal cases against him.

He added that a total of seven people have been booked in the alleged molestation case with Union Minister Raksha Khadse's daughter. (ANI)

Also Read: DK Shivakumar under fire for remarks on Kannada actors, BJP and JD(S) slam his 'threat' to film industry

Latest Videos