Schools in Kashmir to get 10-day summer vacation due to rising temperatures; check details

Amid rise in temperatures in the Kashmir Valley, officials have decided to declare a 10-day summer vacation for all schools up to the senior secondary level starting from July 8.

The directive, issued by the Education Department late on Sunday, applies to all government and recognised private schools across Kashmir Division. The vacation period spans from July 8, 2024, to July 17, 2024. The order also assures online guidance for students if required during this period.

"This decision comes in light of the higher-than-usual temperatures observed in the Kashmir valley this summer," the order said.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the mercury soared to 32.7 degrees Celsius on Sunday, marking an increase of 3.1 degrees Celsius from the season's average.

Additionally, the minimum temperature recorded overnight was 21.8 degrees Celsius, a departure of 4.5 degrees Celsius from the normal for this time of year, as per IMD data.

The announcement aims to ensure the well-being of students amid the prevailing weather conditions, allowing them respite from the heat while ensuring continuity of learning through online platforms if necessary.

