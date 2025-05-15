The Supreme Court criticised Madhya Pradesh Minister Vijay Shah for making objectionable remarks against Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, as his plea against an FIR is set to be heard on May 16.

The Supreme Court on Thursday came down heavily on Madhya Pradesh Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah over his objectionable remarks targeting Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, questioning the nature of the statements made by the senior political leader. The top court said it would hear Shah’s plea on May 16, in which he has challenged the Madhya Pradesh High Court's order directing the police to register an FIR against him.

The matter was mentioned for urgent listing before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and Justice Augustine George Masih.

“What sort of statements are you making? You are a responsible minister of the government,” Chief Justice Gavai told Shah’s counsel during the hearing.

Shah’s lawyer requested a stay on the FIR, to which the bench responded that the plea would be heard on Friday.

The controversy erupted after a video clip showing Shah allegedly making objectionable remarks against Colonel Qureshi went viral on social media. Speaking at an event, Shah had said, "Those who widowed our daughters [in Pahalgam], we sent a sister of their own to teach them a lesson."

Colonel Qureshi had been a prominent spokesperson for the armed forces alongside Wing Commander Vyomika Singh during media briefings on Operation Sindoor.

Taking suo motu cognisance of Shah’s remarks, a division bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court in Jabalpur, comprising Justice Atul Sreedharan and Justice Anuradha Shukla, directed the state police to register an FIR under sections 152 (acts endangering sovereignty, unity and integrity of India), 196(1)(b) (promoting enmity on grounds of religion), and 197(1)(c) (outraging modesty or character of a woman through speech) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

"The statement made by Minister Vijay Shah prima facie has the propensity to cause disharmony and feelings of enmity or hatred or ill-will between the members of the Muslim faith and other persons who do not belong to the same religion," the high court observed in its order.

The court warned that failure to register an FIR by Wednesday evening could result in contempt proceedings against the Director General of Police. Following the order, the Office of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav posted on X, stating that the CM had instructed action in line with the court’s directive.

In response to the backlash, Shah said his comments were taken out of context and intended to praise Colonel Qureshi's bravery.

Speaking to ANI, he said, “My entire background is from the military. Many of my family members were martyred and were in the military... Colonel Sofiya Qureshi is above my real sister, who performed the national religion and took revenge on those people. She (Qureshi) is more important than my real sister. I had nothing in my mind; if something slipped out of the excitement and hurt someone, then I would like to apologise from the heart. Not once, but I apologise ten times.”

He added, “I am a patriotic man, and people of every community worked for the nation. If something slipped out in anger and someone felt bad, then I would like to say that I am not a god; I am also a human being. I apologise ten times for it.”