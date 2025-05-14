The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Wednesday directed the police to register an FIR against state minister and BJP leader Vijay Shah for his controversial remarks targeting Colonel Sofia Qureshi, who was involved in press briefings related to 'Operation Sindoor'.

Taking suo motu cognisance of the minister’s statement, a division bench comprising Justices Atul Shridharan and Anuradha Shukla ordered the police department to file the FIR by 6 pm on Wednesday and to inform the court about the registration. The next hearing has been scheduled for 10.30 am on Thursday, while a detailed order from the court is awaited.

Colonel Qureshi, who has been at the forefront of briefing the media on the Indian armed forces’ counter-terror operation codenamed 'Operation Sindoor', was joined in the briefings by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh.

Vijay Shah, who holds the tribal affairs portfolio in the MP cabinet, stirred controversy with objectionable remarks allegedly aimed at Colonel Qureshi. Speaking at an event, Shah said, "Those who widowed our daughters [in Pahalgam], we sent a sister of their own to teach them a lesson."

The remarks sparked widespread outrage. The Congress party demanded Shah’s immediate removal from the cabinet. Facing mounting criticism, Shah apologised and expressed regret, saying, "I am not a God; I'm too human, and I apologise ten times."

The High Court’s decision to intervene and order legal action against a sitting minister marks a significant development in the political fallout following the Indian military operation carried out in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Congress Slams Remark Against Col. Sofiya Qureshi

Congress leader Harish Rawat on Wednesday condemned Vijay Shah's remarks against Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, calling them "shameful" and demanding immediate action from the BJP.

"This is a shameful statement. The BJP should have apologised, and the minister should have been suspended. His candidature in the Vidhan Sabha should be cancelled," Rawat said, questioning whether Shah's remarks reflect the "official mindset" of the BJP or the state government. He urged the BJP to clarify its stance on the issue.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also slammed Shah's comment and demanded his immediate dismissal.

"A minister of the BJP-led MP government has made a very insulting, shameful and cheap comment about our brave daughter Colonel Sofiya Qureshi. The terrorists of the Pahalgam attack wanted to divide the country. Still, the country was united throughout 'Operation Sindoor' to give a befitting reply to the terrorists," Kharge wrote in a post on X.

He accused the BJP and RSS of having an anti-woman mindset and pointed out past incidents of trolling and harassment of women linked to government officials.

He added, "The mentality of the BJP-RSS has been anti-woman. First, the wife of the naval officer martyred in the Pahalgam terror attack was trolled on social media. The daughter of Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri was disturbed, and now the BJP minister is making such indecent comments about our brave lady officer Sofiya Qureshi. PM Modi should immediately dismiss such a minister."

(With inputs from ANI)