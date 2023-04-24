Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SC rejects plea to capture wild tusker 'Arikomban' again

    The petitioner also claimed that the expert committee's members lacked expertise.

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Apr 24, 2023, 2:54 PM IST

    New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday again rejected the petition demanding the capture of rogue tusker 'Arikomban'. The top court was considering a plea filed by an individual and said that earlier the petition of the Kerala government was rejected. 

    The petition called for the elephant's capture and transportation to Kodanad. The petitioner argued that the expert committee's report cannot be adopted. The petitioner also claimed that the expert committee's members lacked expertise. Vishnu Prasad and VK Biju, attorneys, came before the court.

    The expert committee held a meeting to talk about the Arikomban mission. In contrast to the location selected by the expert committee, the government has proposed a new location for the translocation of the elephant. Consequently, a meeting was arranged to discuss the issue. Tomorrow, the government will get the expert committee's final report.

    The Kerala High Court on April 12 ordered to translocate the elephant to Parambikulam wildlife sanctuary based on the suggestion of the Committee of Experts. The court ordered the government to find another forest for Arikomban in response to complaints from residents living close to the wildlife sanctuary.

    After visiting numerous regions of the Idukki district that have been impacted by the tusker's activities and hearing the villagers' complaints, the expert group advised the transfer of the elephant. The panel recommended moving the tusker to the Parambikulam Tiger Reserve in Palakkad rather than capturing it to be trained as a kumki elephant in its report.

    Arikomban is currently at the centre of a hot topic in Kerala amid protests by the locals due to its repeated attacks.

    Last Updated Apr 24, 2023, 2:54 PM IST
