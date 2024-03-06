Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    BREAKING: Karnataka HC announces cancellation of board exams for Classes 5,8,9 and 11

    The Karnataka High Court, responding to a plea by the Rupsa organization, cancels a state government circular mandating board exams for classes 5th, 8th, 9th, and 11th, offering relief to students.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Mar 6, 2024, 11:27 AM IST

    The Karnataka High Court, following a plea by the Registered Unaided Private Schools Management Association (RUPSA) organization, has ordered the cancellation of a state government circular issued in December 2023. The circular had mandated board exams for classes 5th, 8th, 9th, and 11th. Justice Ravi Hosamanja, presiding over a single-member bench, issued the order, effectively putting a halt to the scheduled exams.

    The circular, which stirred controversy upon its issuance, faced strong opposition from various quarters, including the Rupsa organization. Advocate Sudarshan, representing the petitioner, argued against the government's decision, prompting the High Court to intervene. 

    (More details awaited)

    Last Updated Mar 6, 2024, 11:48 AM IST
