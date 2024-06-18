Sambhaji Nagar SHOCKER! Woman dies after car plunges into 300-feet valley while filming reverse reel (WATCH)

Shweta Deepak Surwase, 25, tragically lost her life in Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra, when her attempt to reverse her car on a hillside in Sulibhanjan village ended in disaster. Recorded by a friend, the video shows the car slipping off the edge of a 300-feet-deep ditch despite frantic efforts to prevent it. The incident has deeply affected the local community.

A 25-year-old woman addicted to sharing reels on social media has tragically met with a fatal accident while attempting to reverse her car in Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra. The incident, captured on video, has since gone viral on social media.

The incident occurred in Sulibhanjan village, where Shweta Deepak Surwase tragically lost her life after her car slipped off a hill, falling into a 300-feet-deep ditch. Shweta, along with two friends, had embarked on a trip to Datta Mandir when the mishap took place. Her friend, Suraj Sanjou, was recording a video of her attempting to reverse the car on the hillside.



Eyewitnesses reported that as Shweta tried to reverse the car, she lost control and the vehicle accelerated backwards towards the edge of the precipice. Despite efforts from her friends shouting to stop and use the clutch, the car plunged down the cliff within seconds. The chilling footage captured the entire sequence of events, showing the car's wreckage in the gorge below.

The group had been visiting the scenic hills of Sulibhanjan during the monsoon season, known for their natural beauty and popular among tourists. The tragedy has shocked the local community and drawn significant attention on social media platforms where the video of the accident has been widely shared.

