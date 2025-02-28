Sam Pitroda says 'was invited to speak at IIT Roorkee', day after Centre dismissed hacking claims

Indian Overseas Congress chief Sam Pitroda on Thursday addressed a disturbing cybersecurity breach during his virtual speech at IIT-Roorkee, where a hacker allegedly infiltrated the session and streamed explicit content.

Pitroda’s clarification came a day after the Union Ministry of Education (MoE) dismissed his earlier claim that the incident occurred at IIT-Ranchi - an institution that does not exist. The ministry deemed his statement "baseless" and warned of legal consequences for any attempt to malign premier institutions.

Sam Pitroda’s clarification

Setting the record straight, Pitroda posted on X (formerly Twitter), saying, "I was invited to speak at IIT Roorkee @iitroorkee during the Cognizant event on February 1, 2025, via Zoom with students and faculty."

"Unfortunately, just minutes after my speech, a hacker infiltrated the video link and began streaming explicit, inappropriate content. We immediately shut down the video and ended the event," he stated, expressing concern over the digital security of academic institutions.

MoE fires back

Earlier, the MoE highlighted a glaring discrepancy in Pitroda’s account, stating that there is no IIT in Ranchi. While an Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) exists in Ranchi, the institution confirmed that Pitroda had not been invited to any event, either in person or virtually.

In a sharp rebuttal, the ministry stated, "Such a reckless statement seems to be an attempt to malign the image of an extremely reputed institution of the country. This institution has stood the test of time and produced some of the brightest minds in the country."

The ministry further underscored the legacy of IITs, asserting that their reputation is built on "the merit, hard work, and achievements of many students, teachers, and academia."

