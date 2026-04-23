Rohit Pawar remembered his late uncle Ajit Pawar during the Baramati bye-election, calling it an emotional time. He expressed confidence that Sunetra Pawar, Ajit's wife, will win by a record margin as a tribute from the people to the late leader.

Nationalist Congress Party (SCP) MLA Rohit Pawar on Thursday remembered his uncle and former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister, late Ajit Pawar, amid bye-elections in the Baramati Assembly constituency. The Baramati seat fell vacant after Ajit Pawar passed away in a plane crash on January 28. His wife and Maharashtra Deputy CM, Sunetra Pawar, is contesting on an NCP ticket.

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'Election is very emotional': Rohit Pawar

Rohit Pawar cast his vote at the polling booth at Zilla Parishad Primary School in Pimpli Village. Speaking to reporters, Rohit Pawar noted the lack of joy on a usual polling day, as Baramati had lost one of its more towering figures. Rohit also expressed confidence in Sunetra Pawar receiving a huge mandate. He told reporters, "This election is very emotional. People are emotional because their leader is no more. Ajit Dada was a popular leader in the state and considered the constituency his family. We are confident that Sunetra Pawar will win by a record margin."

Taking a swipe at the BJP, he said, "People of Baramati do not want Pawar versus Pawar. But Ajit Dada's party is with the BJP, and that big party wants the fight to continue in the Pawar family."

Sunetra Pawar Poised for Victory

After Congress withdrew the candidacy of Akash More, Sunetra Pawar is all set to be a part of the Legislative Assembly, fulfilling the condition of holding the Deputy CM seat. However, on paper at least, the elections are not a clear walkover for Sunetra, who is contesting against newly formed New Rashtriya Samaj Party candidate RY Gutukade, Hindustan Janta Party's Satish Kadam, and 20 independent candidates.

'A Tribute to Dada'

Earlier today, Sunetra Pawar exercised her franchise at a polling booth in Katewadi. She was accompanied by NCP MP Parth Pawar, who also cast his vote at the Zilla Parishad School. Sunetra Pawar told reporters, "The people of Baramati have been standing in support of the Pawar family for the last 60 years. This election is taking place in the absence of Dada, and all the people of Baramati have decided to cast their votes for Dada as a tribute to him."

The counting of votes will take place on May 4.