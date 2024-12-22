Robin Uthappa breaks silence after arrest warrant in PF fraud case: "had no role, urge media to present facts"

Former India cricketer Robin Uthappa has broken his silence after an arrest warrant was issued against him over alleged fraud concerning Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) deposits.

Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Dec 22, 2024, 10:44 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 22, 2024, 10:44 AM IST

Former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa has for the first time addressed the recent controversy surrounding an arrest warrant issued against him over a Provident Fund (PF) fraud case. Uthappa clarified his association with the companies involved—Strawberry Lenceria Pvt. Ltd, Centaurus Lifestyle Brands Pvt. Ltd, and Berryz Fashion House—and firmly denied any executive role in their operations.

"In light of recent news of the PF case against me, I would like to provide some clarification with regards to my involvement with Strawberry Lenceria Pvt. Ltd, Centaurus Lifestyle Brands Pvt. Ltd, and Berryz Fashion House," Uthappa stated in a detailed statement.

"In 2018-19, I was appointed as a director in these companies due to my financial contributions to them in the form of loans. However, I did not have an active executive role, nor was I involved in the day-to-day operations of the businesses. Given my demanding schedule as a professional cricketer, TV presenter, and commentator, neither did I have the time nor expertise to participate in their operations. In fact, I do not play an executive role in any other companies I have funded, till date," he added.

"Regrettably, these companies failed to repay the funds I lent them, leading me to initiate legal proceedings, which are currently sub judice. I also resigned from my directorships several years ago. When the Provident Fund authorities issued notices demanding payment of dues, my legal team responded, highlighting that I had no role in these companies and provided documentation from the companies themselves confirming my lack of involvement. Despite this, the Provident Fund authorities have continued with proceedings, and my legal advisors will take the necessary steps to resolve this matter in the coming days," Uthappa said.

Also read: Arrest warrant issued against former cricketer Robin Uthappa for alleged Rs 23 lakh Provident Fund fraud

Arrest warrant issued

An arrest warrant was issued against Robin Uthappa on December 21 in connection with allegations of Provident Fund (PF) fraud. Regional Provident Fund commissioner Shadakshara Gopala Reddy directed Uthappa to pay Rs 23,36,602 (approximately $28,500 USD) in outstanding dues. 

Uthappa, who ran a private company called Centuries Lifestyle Brand Private Limited, is accused of withholding employees' Provident Fund contributions after deducting them from their salaries—the alleged fraud totals Rs 23 lakh. He has been asked to appear before the commissioner by December 27, 2024.

