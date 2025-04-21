A young man was robbed at gunpoint in Delhi’s Yamuna Vihar in broad daylight. A viral video of the incident has triggered public anger, mocking police inaction and questioning safety despite visible security measures.

In a shocking incident that has reignited concerns about safety in the national capital, a young man was robbed at gunpoint by two bike-borne assailants in broad daylight in Delhi’s Yamuna Vihar area.

The incident, which occurred on the morning of April 20, around 9:04 AM, was captured on a CCTV camera and later surfaced on social media platform X, triggering both outrage and biting satire from the public.

As shown in the CCTV footage, the victim was approached by two men on a motorcycle who brandished a firearm and forcibly took his belongings before speeding away.

The victim appeared visibly shaken but unharmed. The brazen act, carried out on a busy street in full view of nearby shops and passersby, has raised serious questions about law enforcement in the area.

Public reaction to the video paints a grim picture. Many on X commented about the safety of people amid rising crime rate in the national capital. “Despite so many security arrangements by the shopkeepers, the miscreants still carry out robbery; there is no fear of law left,” one user lamented.

Another comment read, “Choron ke desh mein aur ho bhi kya sakta hai😡 nyay palika to corrupt ho chuki hai,” expressing deep cynicism about the justice system.

A third user simply asked, “What is happening in this country?” while a fourth posted a sarcastic jab: “Delhi Police finally started their favorite hobby — watching CCTV footage! 🍿 Meanwhile, in Yamuna Vihar, bike-borne robbers are giving live demos of 'Crime in Broad Daylight'. Coming soon: Season 2, still unsolved.”

The video and responses underscore growing frustration with what many perceive as a deteriorating law and order situation in the capital. While the police assure swift action, residents are demanding more than just promises—they want results and real deterrence.