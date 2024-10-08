Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    RG Kar rape-murder case: Doctors to observe nationwide hunger strike on October 9

    FAIMA President Suvrankar Datta confirmed the decision following a meeting and said, "We have been in close contact with the West Bengal Junior Doctors' Front and are united in our stance."

    RG Kar rape-murder case: Doctors to observe nationwide hunger strike on October 9
    The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) has announced a nationwide hunger strike in solidarity with ongoing protests over the alleged rape and murder of a junior doctor in West Bengal. The strike, set to begin on Wednesday, coincides with the two-month anniversary of the tragic incident at RG Kar Medical College, which took place on August 9.

    FAIMA President Suvrankar Datta confirmed the decision following a meeting and said, "We have been in close contact with the West Bengal Junior Doctors' Front and are united in our stance." The hunger strike aims to amplify the voices of junior doctors who have been on strike for weeks, demanding better working conditions, enhanced safety protocols, and essential reforms.

    The doctors' association has urged healthcare workers across India to join the strike, demonstrating unity among medical professionals in their fight for improved working conditions and fair treatment.

    Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a charge sheet against Sanjay Roy, the prime accused in the rape and murder case. Roy, who worked as a civic volunteer with local police, allegedly committed the crime when the victim, a trainee doctor, was sleeping in the hospital's seminar room during a break. The charge sheet, filed before a special court in Kolkata, suggests that Roy acted alone, as no charge of gang rape was included.

    The victim's body was discovered by a colleague on the morning of August 9, leading to a police investigation. The tragic incident has sparked widespread protests and calls for justice, with the medical community rallying for stricter safety measures in healthcare settings.

