RG Kar rape case: CBI moves Calcutta HC seeking death penalty for convict Sanjay Roy; hearing on January 27

The CBI filed an appeal before the Calcutta High Court seeking the death penalty for Sanjay Roy, convicted in the RG Kar Hospital rape-murder case. The court has scheduled a hearing for January 27.

A division bench, led by Justice Debangsu Basak, scheduled the hearing for January 27, when it will also consider the West Bengal government's request to admit its own appeal, which makes a similar demand.

The CBI represented before the bench that also included Justice Md Shabbar Rashidi, argued that the sentence handed down to Roy by the trial court was insufficient and should be revisited.

