Revolutionary heroes' legacy appropriated by communal elements with no stake in freedom struggle: Kerala CM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said that the legacy of three revolutionary heroes of India -- Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev -- is being appropriated by communal elements who had no stake in our freedom struggle.

Taking to Twitter to post on Shaheed Diwas, or martyrdom day, CM Pinarayi Vijayan said that progressive forces must get together to realise the revolutionaries' vision of an egalitarian India.

He wrote, "Remembering #BhagatSingh, Sukhdev & Rajguru on this #ShaheedDiwas is a political act as their revolutionary legacy is being appropriated by communal elements who had no stake in our freedom struggle. Progressive forces should unite to realise their dream of an egalitarian India,"(sic).

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had honoured their nation-serving sacrifice. He said, "India will always remember the sacrifice of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru. These are greats who made an unparalleled contribution to our freedom struggle."

"Shaheed Diwas" is observed every year on March 23 to honour the unmatched sacrifice made by revolutionary leaders Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Hari Rajguru, and Sukhdev Thapar. They were hanged at the Lahore Central Prison in Lahore in 1931.

Bhagat Singh stands out among the three. He joined the independence movement at a young age, and the British hanged him when he was only 23. To get revenge for the murder of nationalist leader Lala Lajpat Rai, Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru planned to kill Lahore police superintendent James Scott on December 28. They accidentally shot John Saunders, though, and Singh escaped to Calcutta to avoid arrest.

He was detained following his second attempt to overthrow British rule, during which he and Batukeshwar Dutt hurled bombs in Delhi's Central Assembly Hall while shouting, "Inquilab Zindabad!" The three heroes of the independence movement, Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev, were hung on March 23, 1931.