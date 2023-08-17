Received emergency alert on your Android phone today? What it means explained

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The alert came on all Android phones at 1.35 pm today. The flash message read: "This is a SAMPLE TESTING MESSAGE sent through Cell Broadcasting System by Department of Telecommunication, Government of India. Please ignore this message as no action is required from your end."

    Several mobile phone users across the country on Thursday were taken by surprise after receiving a sudden 'Sample Testing Message' from the Cell Broadcasting System by Department of Telecommunication, Government of India. The alert came on all Android phones at 1.35 pm today.

    The message disseminated by the Centre's Department of Telecommunication explicitly mentioned that the message was a part of  testing an initiative to ensure enhanced public security during emergencies.

    The flash message received by multiple smartphone users read: "This is a SAMPLE TESTING MESSAGE sent through Cell Broadcasting System by Department of Telecommunication, Government of India. Please ignore this message as no action is required from your end. This message has been sent to TEST Pan-India Emergency Alert System being implemented by National Disaster Management Authority. It aims to enhance public safety and provide timely alerts during emergencies."

    According to the Cell Broadcasting System by Department of Telecommunication, such tests will occasionally be conducted in various locations to evaluate the efficacy and efficiency of the emergency warning broadcast capabilities of mobile operators and cell broadcast systems.

    The National Disaster Management Authority and the government are collaborating to improve preparedness for catastrophes including earthquakes, tsunamis, and flash floods.

