    Reason identified; updates released: IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Microsoft outage

    Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that the government is working with Microsoft to resolve a widespread outage affecting various global sectors, including aviation, finance, and commerce. The root cause of the issue has been identified, and updates have been released to mitigate the problem.
     

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 19, 2024, 3:20 PM IST

    Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday (July 19) said that the government is actively engaging with Microsoft to address the widespread outage that has had far-reaching impacts on various sectors globally, including aviation, finance, and commerce. The minister revealed that the root cause of the issue has been 'identified' and updates have been released to mitigate the problem.

    Explained: What caused dreaded 'Blue Screen of Death' on Windows and how affected users can resolve issue?

    Ashwini Vaishnaw informed on X, “MEITY is in touch with Microsoft and its associates regarding the global outage. The reason for this outage has been identified and updates have been released to resolve the issue. CERT is issuing a technical advisory. NIC network is not affected."

    The National Informatics Centre's (NIC) Information and Communication Technology (ICT) network is a communication network that provides services to the central government, state governments, union territories, districts as well as other government bodies.

    Microsoft global outage: 'Blue Screen of Death' sparks meme fest as chaos grips the world

    Thousands of Windows users worldwide are experiencing the Blue Screen of Death (BSOD) error, causing systems to suddenly shut down or restart. Microsoft has identified a recent CrowdStrike upgrade as the source of the issue. Blue Screen errors, also known as black screen faults or STOP code issues, occur when Windows unexpectedly shuts down or restarts due to a critical problem. Users may see a message stating, "Windows has been shut down to prevent damage to your computer."

    "Our services are still seeing continuous improvements while we continue to take mitigation actions. More details can be found within the admin center under MO821132 and http://status.cloud.microsoft," tweets Microsoft as users face issue impacting their ability to access various Microsoft 365 apps and services.

    Last Updated Jul 19, 2024, 3:20 PM IST
