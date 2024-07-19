Microsoft global outage: 'Blue Screen of Death' sparks meme fest as chaos grips the world

Microsoft services, including Windows, Azure, and Teams, experienced a widespread outage, causing the Blue Screen of Death error. Users took to social media to share humorous memes and jokes about the issue, flooding platforms with lighthearted content.

A widespread issue is affecting numerous Windows users worldwide, causing their systems to unexpectedly shut down or restart due to a Blue Screen of Death (BSOD) error. According to Microsoft, the problem stems from a recent update to CrowdStrike, a security software. Globally, the outage in Microsoft's cloud services, affecting the Central US region, had a ripple effect on the aviation industry, leading to flight cancellations by several US airlines. However, Microsoft has since announced that the issue has been successfully resolved, restoring its cloud services to normal functionality.

Microsoft Windows global outage: Airlines, Stock exchanges, media firms & more hit by blue screen message

Microsoft, CrowdStrike, and Windows are currently popular topics on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), amid reports of widespread outages. Downdetector, a website that tracks service outages, shows user reports of disruptions across various Microsoft services, including Azure and Teams.

Amidst the frustration and chaos caused by the technical glitch, users surprisingly responded with humor, flocking to social media platforms to share amusing memes and witty jokes about the Blue Screen of Death. The online world was filled with an outpouring of creative and humorous responses, as users crafted clever captions, witty one-liners, and humorous image edits that poke fun at the frustrating situation.

Social media platforms are overflowing with humorous content, as users create and share memes, jokes, and witty remarks about the Microsoft Windows outage.



