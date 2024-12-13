Reserve Bank of India receives bomb threat in Russian, second time in a month; probe underway

The Reserve Bank of India received a bomb threat via email on Friday, targeting its Mumbai campus. The email, written in Russian, was sent to RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra's official email.

RBI Governor receives bomb threat in Russian; probe underway anr
The Reserve Bank of India received an email threatening to detonate explosives at its Mumbai campus on Friday (Dec 13) The threatening message was sent to the official email of RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra and was written in Russian. In response to the threat, the Mumbai Police registered a case against the sender under the applicable sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and initiated an investigation.

"A threatening email was received on the official website of Reserve Bank of India. The email was in Russian language, warned to blow up the bank. A case has been registered against unknown accused in Mata Ramabai Marg (MRA Marg) police station. Investigation into the matter is underway," said Zone 1 DCP, Mumbai Police as quoted by ANI.

This comes after a similar incident on November 16, when a bomb threat was made to the RBI’s customer care number. The caller, claiming to be the "CEO of Lashkar-e-Taiba," reportedly sang a song before delivering the threat.

Further details are awaited.

