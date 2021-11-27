Shocking: India is home to 80 million street dogs and cats

A survey has shown that 79.9 million dogs and cats are either living on streets or in animal shelters. The index further points that, compared to countries like China, US and Germany, India is way ahead in abandoning pets. The survey was conducted by Mars Petcare India, in partnership with an advisory board of leading animal welfare experts, some time ago.

The 'State of Pet Homelessness Index' , a report by Mars Petcare India, in partnership with an advisory board of leading animal welfare experts has revealed some shocking facts that India in terms of pet care scored 2.4 on a 10-point scale as the country is home to 79.9 million stray dogs and cats.

As per the index, China has 7.5 crore estimated homeless cats and dogs whereas, 4.8 crores in the US, 20.6 lakh in Germany and 11 lakh in the United Kingdom. The survey further added that the number of stray dogs are 6.2 crores and the number of stray cats in India is estimated to 91 lakh. 88 lakh dogs and cats have ended up in animal shelters. The report says 85 per cent of these animals which need a companion stand abandoned.

In the random sampling survey among every 10 members, 8 say that they spotted stray dogs frequently in the surroundings and places they visit. Similarly, among every 10 members, 7 spotted stray cats. The survey further pointed out that 61 per cent of the population do not visit the veterinary clinic for checkups of their pets either because of distance, reputation, or facilities. The factor is higher than the global average of 31 per cent and the scores are down in the 'All Pets Cared For' category.

According to reports, the breeding of cats happens twice a year and hence the number shoots up drastically. In terms of dog breeding, at least there is legislation but it has come 20 years late, as a result for every 100 people, 3 stray dogs can be found, experts observed.