    'Ramayana, Mahabharata, Quran, Bible will end, but my story won't': Mamata Banerjee shocker sparks row (WATCH)

    "Mamata Banerjee's hatred of Hindu faith and scriptures is well known, but this statement not only highlights her vile hatred towards minorities but also her hypocrisy. She wants the Muslim vote but silently wishes for the abolition of the Quran," the BJP alleged.

    First Published May 27, 2024, 2:57 PM IST

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday (May 27) claimed that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee made a controversial statement during a campaign, asserting that the Ramayana, Mahabharata, Bible, and Quran would be forgotten someday, but her legacy would endure.

    In a social media post on X, the BJP said, "In a recent speech, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that Ramayana, Mahabharata, Bible, and Quran will end one day! It is inconceivable that a political leader would wish for the abolition of religious texts of people's faith."

    The BJP accused the West Bengal CM of displaying contempt towards Hinduism and other religions. "Mamata Banerjee's hatred of Hindu faith and scriptures is well known, but this statement not only highlights her vile hatred towards minorities but also her hypocrisy. She wants the Muslim vote but silently wishes for the abolition of the Quran," the BJP alleged.

    The party further criticized the arrest of a Muslim journalist by the Calcutta police, suggesting it demonstrated the Trinamool Congress (TMC)'s use of Muslims for electoral gain. "When a Muslim journalist protested, the Calcutta police arrested him. This shows that TMC uses Muslims for votes and will not hesitate to discard them once their objective is served," the BJP said.

    The BJP also pointed out that instead of apologizing to followers of all religions, Banerjee had TMC leader Firhad Hakim issue an apology specifically to Muslims. "Why is Mamata Banerjee not apologizing herself? Why is her representative only apologizing to Muslims?" the BJP questioned.

    The party accused Banerjee of prioritizing her political interests over genuine religious respect. "Shameless Mamata Banerjee loves nothing more than her Muslim votes and central funds. In 2019, she called Muslims 'dudhel gai' (milch cows) because they voted for her. Since then, she has taken a more strident anti-Hindu stance, recently attacking the Ramakrishna Mission, ISKCON, and the Bharat Sevashram Sangh," the BJP claimed.

    In contrast, the BJP highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's approach to governance and said, "While Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks about inclusive development, Mamata Banerjee likes to divide people on the basis of religion to get votes. But soon, people of all communities will vote against her."

    Last Updated May 27, 2024, 2:57 PM IST
