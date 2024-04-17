Ram Navami in Ayodhya: Ram Lalla to be offered 56 bhogs, gears up for 'Surya Tilak'

Ram Lalla, the deity, will be adorned in yellow attire and offered 56 bhog (food offerings). The temple will be open for 19 hours, beginning with the Mangala Aarti at 3:30 AM and closing at 11 PM.

This year's Ram Navami is particularly significant for believers all around the world and for Ayodhya as it's the first time Lord Ram's birth has been commemorated in the recently opened Ram Mandir. The Surya Tilak ritual, which commemorates Ram Lalla's birth, will take place in the sanctum sanctorum at 12 p.m. The size of the tilak is set at 58 mm and the duration is set for approximately 3 to three-and-a-half minutes, with 2 minutes dedicated to full illumination, according to reports.

Ram Navami, the birth festival of Lord Ram Lalla, will be celebrated at noon and various types of offerings will be made to the Lord. 56 types of Bhog Prasad have been given by the devotees today which will be offered to the Lord at noon on Wednesday.

Also Read | Ram Navami 2024: When and where to watch Ram Lalla's 'Surya Tilak'? Check details here

The period of 'Darshan' has been increased by the trust to 19 hours, commencing with the Mangala Aarti and concluding at 11:00 pm. For the duration of the four Bhog offerings, the curtain will only be closed for five minutes. The festivities will be shown on around a hundred big LED screens located all across Ayodhya. The Trust said in a post on X that live broadcasts will also be available on its social media sites.

The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust issued an advisory due to the expected surge in devotees. To facilitate entrance for all devotees, VIP darshan and aarti permits were canceled from April 16 to April 18. To make things easier, distinguished visitors were asked to visit after April 19. To speed up darshan and avoid delay, devotees were instructed not to bring valuables or cell phones.

Live coverage of the Ram Navami celebrations at Ram Mandir will be available on Doordarshan and big LED displays located all across Ayodhya city, according to public broadcaster Prasar Bharati. Live coverage will also be available on The Trust's social media platforms. On Ram Navami, the people was asked to refrain from making needless trips to Ayodhya.