Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Ram Navami 2024: When and where to watch Ram Lalla's 'Surya Tilak'? Check details here

    'Surya Tilak' will take place from 12:16 pm to 12:21 pm when rays of the sun will symbolically mark the forehead of Ram Lalla's idol placed in the 'garbh griha'. Here are all details when and where to watch the religious event live.

    Ram Navami 2024: When and where to watch Ram Lalla's 'Surya Tilak'? Check details here gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 17, 2024, 11:26 AM IST

    The Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is all set for the 'Surya tilak' of Ram Lalla on the occasion of Ram Navami today. This is the first Ram Navami since the consecration of the Ram idol.  The Sun's rays will touch Ram Lalla's forehead at noon on Wednesday in Ayodhya, a "Surya tilak" of the deity made possible by a complex system of mirrors and lenses.

    ‘Surya Tilak’ will take place from 12:16 pm to 12:21 pm when rays of the sun will symbolically mark the forehead of Ram Lalla’s idol placed in the ‘garbh griha’. On Ram Navami, many people are anticipated in Ayodhya to see Ram Lalla perform his "Surya Abhishek" or "Surya Tilak," which occurs when the sun rays touch his forehead.

    You can watch the event LIVE at the Trust's social media page and public broadcaster Prasar Bharati will live telecast the celebrations at Ram Mandir on Doordarshan. The Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has released guidelines for Ram Navami. All VIP darshan passes have been cancelled to manage the expected crowds, and changes have been made to darshan timings.

    They wrote on X, “The duration of Darshan has been extended to 19 hours, starting from the Mangala Aarti and continuing until 11 PM at night. The curtain will be closed only for five minutes during the four Bhog offerings. Distinguished guests are requested to visit for Darshan only after April 19.”

    During the Surya tilak, devotees will be allowed inside the Ram temple. Around 100 LEDs are being put up by the temple trust, and 50 by the government, which will show the Ram Navami celebrations. People will be able to see the celebrations from where they are present, the temple authorities said.

    They also advised devotees “not to bring their mobile phones and valuable items” to “avoid inconvenience and waste of time during Darshan.”

    Last Updated Apr 17, 2024, 11:53 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: KSRTC sets historic record in single-day collection in April; Check rkn

    Kerala: KSRTC sets historic record in single-day collection in April; Check

    Thrissur Pooram: Forest Dept's order on management of elephants to be amended, says Minister K Rajan anr

    Thrissur Pooram: Forest Dept's order on management of elephants to be amended, says Minister K Rajan

    Indian Army's Agnipath scheme: 40,000 Agniveers to be recruited via 96 rallies across nation AJR

    Indian Army's Agnipath scheme: 40,000 Agniveers to be recruited via 96 rallies across nation

    BJP will be limited to 150 seats in LS Elections 2024, predicts Congress' Rahul Gandhi; faces flak (WATCH) snt

    BJP will be limited to 150 seats in LS Elections 2024, predicts Congress' Rahul Gandhi; faces flak (WATCH)

    Islamic extremists hold 1600 hindus, over 100 buddhists captive in Myanmar: Report AJR

    Islamic extremists hold 1600 hindus, over 100 buddhists captive in Myanmar: Report

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: KSRTC sets historic record in single-day collection in April; Check rkn

    Kerala: KSRTC sets historic record in single-day collection in April; Check

    When did you lose your virginity?' Malaika Arora discusses sex, marriage with her son Arhaan RBA

    'When did you lose your virginity?' Malaika Arora discusses sex, marriage with her son Arhaan (WATCH)

    Thrissur Pooram: Forest Dept's order on management of elephants to be amended, says Minister K Rajan anr

    Thrissur Pooram: Forest Dept's order on management of elephants to be amended, says Minister K Rajan

    Indian Army's Agnipath scheme: 40,000 Agniveers to be recruited via 96 rallies across nation AJR

    Indian Army's Agnipath scheme: 40,000 Agniveers to be recruited via 96 rallies across nation

    Amitabh Bachchan shares cryptic post on X (Twitter), says it 'Switched Off...'; also shares his views on AI RBA

    Amitabh Bachchan shares cryptic post on X (Twitter), says it 'Switched Off...', also shares his views on AI

    Recent Videos

    Fatal collision: Ayodhya biker dies as Nilgai horn pierces chest in tragic road accident (WATCH) AJR

    Fatal collision: Ayodhya biker dies as Nilgai horn pierces chest in tragic road accident (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'The good period for BJP has ended; its thinking is not good for India'

    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'If Modi comes to power, it will be death knell for India'

    Video Icon
    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH) snt

    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number anr

    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number 2

    Video Icon
    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game WATCH

    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game (WATCH)

    Video Icon