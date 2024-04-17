Ram Navami 2024: When and where to watch Ram Lalla's 'Surya Tilak'? Check details here

'Surya Tilak' will take place from 12:16 pm to 12:21 pm when rays of the sun will symbolically mark the forehead of Ram Lalla's idol placed in the 'garbh griha'. Here are all details when and where to watch the religious event live.

The Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is all set for the 'Surya tilak' of Ram Lalla on the occasion of Ram Navami today. This is the first Ram Navami since the consecration of the Ram idol. The Sun's rays will touch Ram Lalla's forehead at noon on Wednesday in Ayodhya, a "Surya tilak" of the deity made possible by a complex system of mirrors and lenses.

‘Surya Tilak’ will take place from 12:16 pm to 12:21 pm when rays of the sun will symbolically mark the forehead of Ram Lalla’s idol placed in the ‘garbh griha’. On Ram Navami, many people are anticipated in Ayodhya to see Ram Lalla perform his "Surya Abhishek" or "Surya Tilak," which occurs when the sun rays touch his forehead.

You can watch the event LIVE at the Trust's social media page and public broadcaster Prasar Bharati will live telecast the celebrations at Ram Mandir on Doordarshan. The Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has released guidelines for Ram Navami. All VIP darshan passes have been cancelled to manage the expected crowds, and changes have been made to darshan timings.

They wrote on X, “The duration of Darshan has been extended to 19 hours, starting from the Mangala Aarti and continuing until 11 PM at night. The curtain will be closed only for five minutes during the four Bhog offerings. Distinguished guests are requested to visit for Darshan only after April 19.”

During the Surya tilak, devotees will be allowed inside the Ram temple. Around 100 LEDs are being put up by the temple trust, and 50 by the government, which will show the Ram Navami celebrations. People will be able to see the celebrations from where they are present, the temple authorities said.

They also advised devotees “not to bring their mobile phones and valuable items” to “avoid inconvenience and waste of time during Darshan.”