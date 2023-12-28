Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Parliament security breach: Delhi Police seeks polygraph test for all accused

    The breach occurred on the 22nd anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack, involving two individuals infiltrating the Lok Sabha chamber, releasing a yellow gas and chanting slogans during Zero Hour before being subdued by fellow MPs.

    Delhi Police seek polygraph test in Parliament security breach case; check details AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 28, 2023, 12:06 PM IST

    Delhi Police's Special Cell on Thursday (December 28) filed an application in the Patiala House Court, requesting authorization to conduct polygraph tests on all the involved suspects. The court is set to address this matter on January 2, 2024.

    The accused meticulously planned to breach Parliament's security, having conducted prior reconnaissance of the area. Originating from diverse backgrounds and various states, the team comprised individuals ranging from a teacher to a driver.

    North India braces for dense fog: Traffic woes loom as IMD alerts Punjab, Haryana, Delhi of reduced visibility

    Their premeditated strategy reportedly stemmed from frustration with governmental issues, particularly unemployment. Interestingly, they shared mutual followings on a Facebook fan page dedicated to freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, drawing inspiration from his ideologies.

    Neelam Azad, involved in the Parliament security breach, moved to contest the legality of her December 21 remand order at the Delhi High Court. She highlighted the lack of immediate access to legal counsel following her arrest, claiming legal assistance was granted 29 hours after her detainment.

    Azad, a 37-year-old resident of Ghaso Khurd village, was apprehended alongside five others connected to the Lok Sabha breach while pursuing higher studies in Hisar.

    Additionally, Lalit Jha, another suspect, had his custodial remand extended until January 5 by a Delhi Court. Initially granted seven days of custody on December 15, the court, upon Jha's presentation and legal counsel provision by Advocate Umakant Kataria, decided to extend his remand, rejecting the police's request for a 15-day custody. Despite being labeled the alleged "mastermind" behind the breach, the court opted for a shorter remand period.

    Kerala: Youth Congress sends Rs 515 and peanuts to CM Pinarayi Vijayan; Here's why

    The breach occurred on the 22nd anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack, involving two individuals infiltrating the Lok Sabha chamber, releasing a yellow gas and chanting slogans during Zero Hour before being subdued by fellow MPs.

    Last Updated Dec 28, 2023, 12:24 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    HD Deve Gowda's Exclusive: 'Modi a leader with significant charisma; INDIA bloc lacks one'

    HD Deve Gowda's Exclusive: 'Modi a leader with significant charisma; INDIA bloc lacks one'

    Bengaluru gears up for New Year celebrations, 75% hotels fully booked! vkp

    Bengaluru gears up for New Year celebrations, 75% hotels fully booked!

    Most shameful concession Congress slams Modi govt over 'dismantling' of Rezang La memorial in buffer zone

    'Most shameful concession...' Congress slams Modi govt over 'dismantling' of Rezang La memorial in buffer zone

    Bengaluru gets 5th Vande Bharat as train from Coimbatore completes trial run vkp

    Bengaluru gets 5th Vande Bharat as train from Coimbatore completes trial run

    North India braces for dense fog: Traffic woes loom as IMD alerts Punjab, Haryana, Delhi of reduced visibility AJR

    North India braces for dense fog: Traffic woes loom as IMD alerts Punjab, Haryana, Delhi of reduced visibility

    Recent Stories

    HD Deve Gowda's Exclusive: 'Modi a leader with significant charisma; INDIA bloc lacks one'

    HD Deve Gowda's Exclusive: 'Modi a leader with significant charisma; INDIA bloc lacks one'

    Amrit Bharat Express: The 'sleeper edition' of Vande Bharat anr

    Amrit Bharat Express: The 'sleeper edition' of Vande Bharat

    Festive vibes continue: Extend your Christmas spirit with THESE stories RBA

    Festive vibes continue: Extend your Christmas spirit with THESE stories

    Bengaluru gears up for New Year celebrations, 75% hotels fully booked! vkp

    Bengaluru gears up for New Year celebrations, 75% hotels fully booked!

    Most shameful concession Congress slams Modi govt over 'dismantling' of Rezang La memorial in buffer zone

    'Most shameful concession...' Congress slams Modi govt over 'dismantling' of Rezang La memorial in buffer zone

    Recent Videos

    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH) vkp

    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon