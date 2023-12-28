Parliament security breach: Delhi Police seeks polygraph test for all accused

The breach occurred on the 22nd anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack, involving two individuals infiltrating the Lok Sabha chamber, releasing a yellow gas and chanting slogans during Zero Hour before being subdued by fellow MPs.

Delhi Police's Special Cell on Thursday (December 28) filed an application in the Patiala House Court, requesting authorization to conduct polygraph tests on all the involved suspects. The court is set to address this matter on January 2, 2024.

The accused meticulously planned to breach Parliament's security, having conducted prior reconnaissance of the area. Originating from diverse backgrounds and various states, the team comprised individuals ranging from a teacher to a driver.

Their premeditated strategy reportedly stemmed from frustration with governmental issues, particularly unemployment. Interestingly, they shared mutual followings on a Facebook fan page dedicated to freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, drawing inspiration from his ideologies.

Neelam Azad, involved in the Parliament security breach, moved to contest the legality of her December 21 remand order at the Delhi High Court. She highlighted the lack of immediate access to legal counsel following her arrest, claiming legal assistance was granted 29 hours after her detainment.

Azad, a 37-year-old resident of Ghaso Khurd village, was apprehended alongside five others connected to the Lok Sabha breach while pursuing higher studies in Hisar.

Additionally, Lalit Jha, another suspect, had his custodial remand extended until January 5 by a Delhi Court. Initially granted seven days of custody on December 15, the court, upon Jha's presentation and legal counsel provision by Advocate Umakant Kataria, decided to extend his remand, rejecting the police's request for a 15-day custody. Despite being labeled the alleged "mastermind" behind the breach, the court opted for a shorter remand period.

