Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi plays traditional Assamese instrument during campaign; wins hearts (WATCH)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tried his hands on a traditional instrument during his public rally in Nalbari, Assam.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently on a 2 day visit to Assam ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. During a public rally in Nalbari, the PM demonstrated his cultural love towards Assamese customs by playing a traditional instrument.

Accompanied by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, PM Modi addressed a gathering in Nalbari, highlighting the government's commitment to inclusive development.

Speaking at the rally, PM Modi emphasized the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) dedication to reaching every citizen and ensuring they receive the facilities they deserve. He said, "Modi has given a guarantee that all the elderly people above 70 years of age will get free treatment facilities up to Rs 5 lakh under Ayushman Yojana. Modi will take care of their treatment without any discrimination."

PM Modi said, "NDA has decided to reach out to every citizen of the country and provide them the facilities they deserve. In the next 5 years, 3 crore more new houses will be built for the poor and everyone will get them without any discrimination."