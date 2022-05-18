Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rajiv Gandhi assassination: Supreme Court orders release of AG Perarivalan

    A TADA court condemned AG Perarivalan to death in 1998, and the Supreme Court affirmed the sentence a year later. Years later, in 2014, the sentence was changed to life imprisonment, and the highest court gave him bail in March of this year.

    Rajiv Gandhi assassination Supreme Court orders release of AG Perarivalan gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published May 18, 2022, 10:58 AM IST

    The Supreme Court announced on Wednesday that AG Perarivalan, one of the life convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case who has been imprisoned for 31 years, will be freed. Peravilan was 19 years old at the time of the assassination and was suspected of purchasing two 9-volt batteries for Sivarasan, the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) member who masterminded Rajiv Gandhi's death.

    The batteries were used in the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi. A TADA court condemned AG Perarivalan to death in 1998, and the Supreme Court affirmed the sentence a year later. Years later, in 2014, the sentence was changed to life imprisonment, and the highest court gave him bail in March of this year.

    Also Read | Rajiv Gandhi assassination case: Convict Nalini attempts suicide in prison

    The judgement clears the door for the release of the other six inmates in the case, including Nalini Sriharan and her Sri Lankan spouse Murugan. In March of this year, the Supreme Court granted him bail on the basis that the criminal had already served 31 years in prison.

    Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was killed on May 21, 1991, during a political rally in Tamil Nadu's Sriperumbudur by a female suicide bomber known as Dhanu. In the case, seven persons were convicted. Despite the fact that they were all condemned to death, the Supreme Court modified their sentences to life terms in 2014, citing the President's excessive delay in deciding on their mercy appeals. One of them, Nalini Sriharan, got her prison sentence commuted to life in 2000 after Sonia Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi's widow, intervened because the lady had given birth while imprisoned.

    Also Read | Does Rajiv Gandhi assassin case convict deserve to be let off?

    Perarivalan and others petitioned the courts after being refused remission like other criminals, even after serving more than 16 years. They've now been incarcerated for three decades.

    Perarivalan, who has been in solitary confinement for many years, has a very good prison record. During his lengthy sentence, he had obtained a number of academic credentials. He has also written a book.

    Last Updated May 18, 2022, 11:22 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Hardik Patel quits Congress, setback ahead of Gujarat Elections

    Hardik Patel quits Congress, says party works against national interest

    Partly damaged lion structure reignites Puri heritage corridor project controversy

    Partly-damaged lion structure reignites Puri heritage corridor project controversy

    CBI arrests close aide of Karti Chidambaram in visa-bribery case - adt

    CBI arrests close aide of Karti Chidambaram in visa-bribery case

    I will make everything right: Punjab's CM Bhagwant Mann over farmers' protest - adt

    I will make everything right: Punjab's CM Bhagwant Mann over farmers' protest

    Army shelves idea for all-women 'Sierra' squadron at National Defence Academy

    Army shelves idea for all-women 'Sierra' squadron at National Defence Academy

    Recent Stories

    Exclusive Sanjjanaa Galrani on Chethana Raj's demise, "She was completely misguided" RBA

    Exclusive: Sanjjanaa Galrani on Chethana Raj's demise, "She was completely misguided"

    UGC NET 2022: Online application concludes on May 20 for July Exam - adt

    UGC NET 2022: Online application concludes on May 20 for July Exam

    K pop BTS ARMY furious over V and Jungkook real names birthdays added to death list for K drama Tomorrow drb

    BTS ARMY furious over V and Jungkook's real names, birthdays added to death list for K-drama 'Tomorrow'

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs SRH, Mumbai Indians-SunRisers Hyderabad: Jasprit Bumrah scripts history with 250 T20 wickets-ayh

    IPL 2022, MI vs SRH: Jasprit Bumrah scripts history with 250 T20 wickets

    Apple foldable device Company testing colour E-ink display tablet like apps gcw

    Apple foldable device: Company testing E-ink display, tablet like apps

    Recent Videos

    Thunderstorm heavy rain slam Bengaluru, Orange alert for Wednesday

    Thunderstorm, heavy rain slam Bengaluru, Orange alert for Wednesday

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, PBKS vs DC, Punjab Kings-Delhi Capitals: We are placed 4th; we are not out of the playoffs race yet - Shardul Thakur-ayh

    IPL 2022: "DC is placed 4th; we are not out of the playoffs race yet" - Shardul Thakur

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs SRH, Mumbai-Hyderabad: Been a good experience to share the dressing room with Rohit Sharma - Tim David-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Been a good experience to share the dressing room with Rohit Sharma" - Tim David

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, LSG vs RR, Lucknow Super Giants-Rajasthan Royals: Marcus Stoinis is one of those players who has brute force - KL Rahul-ayh

    IPL 2022, LSG vs RR: "Stoinis is one of those players who has brute force" - KL Rahul

    Video Icon
    Thomas Cup 2022: You made 135 crore Indians proud, PM Narendra Modi tells victorious Team India-ayh

    Thomas Cup 2022: "You made 135 crore Indians proud," PM Modi tells victorious Team India

    Video Icon