    Rajasthan: Striking doctors continue to protest against Right to Health Bill in Jaipur; hold massive rally

    Rajasthan doctors held a massive rally in Jaipur on Tuesday to protest against the recently passed Right to Health (RTH) Act in the state assembly. According to the bill, every resident of the state will have the right to emergency treatment and care "without prepayment" in any "public health institution, health care establishment and designated health care centres". 

    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 4, 2023, 1:38 PM IST

    Rajasthan doctors are holding a massive rally in Jaipur on Tuesday to protest against the recently passed Right to Health (RTH) Act in the state assembly. The demonstration is anticipated to draw more than 20,000 medical professionals, including members of the IMA Haryana section.

    According to President IMA, DR Anil Malik, “All branches of IMA Haryana have been requested to send delegates on April 4 to Jaipur."

    To break the deadlock over the Bill and guarantee that the public receives adequate medical treatment, a six-person group of doctors headed by the secretary of the Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Society, Vijay Kapoor, met with state government officials on Monday, April 3. However, the meeting failed to reach a concrete solution to the issue. 

    Rajasthan's private doctors are requesting the repeal of the Bill that was approved by the state legislature on March 28. Every state resident will be entitled to emergency care and therapy "without prepayment" in any "public health institution, health care establishment, and designated health care centers," according to the proposed legislation. 

    And in accordance with the bill, the government will cover the expense of the treatment and reimburse the private hospitals and clinics.However, this did not go well with the clinics and the private hospitals. The law also enables any state resident to receive medical care at any accredited facility. People can also receive free prescription drugs, diagnostic services at health facilities, counseling, and uncompensated outdoor and interior patient care.

    Last Updated Apr 4, 2023, 1:38 PM IST
