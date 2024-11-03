Rajasthan: Lab attendant performs ECG after watching YouTube video sparks public outcry (WATCH)

The attendant is also heard saying that the lab technician had gone on Diwali leave, leaving him to manage the task in their absence. Attempting to reassure the family, he explains that the ECG machine has been set up correctly and would handle the scan automatically, minimising risks.

A viral video allegedly showing a laboratory attendant performing an electrocardiogram (ECG) scan on a patient after watching a tutorial on YouTube at Jodhpur's government-run Satellite Hospital has sparked outrage and prompted an investigation by hospital authorities. This inicident has raised concerns pertaining to health care services and the availability of trained medical personnel.

In the video, the patient's family can be heard objecting to the procedure, expressing fear that performing an ECG without proper medical knowledge could endanger the patient's life. To this, the attendant reportedly responded to the family's concerns by explaining he had no other option, as no qualified staff was available at the time.

The attendant is also heard saying that the lab technician had gone on Diwali leave, leaving him to manage the task in their absence. Attempting to reassure the family, he explains that the ECG machine has been set up correctly and would handle the scan automatically, minimising risks.

The video, that went viral on Saturday, has since drawn widespread criticism, with calls for accountability and stricter regulations to ensure adequate staffing, even during holidays. Principal BS Jodha of the attached medical college has confirmed that the incident is under investigation, and authorities will take necessary action after reviewing the details and the video evidence.

