Andhra Pradesh SHOCKER! 3-year-old raped, murdered by relative in Tirupati

A 3-year-old girl in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, was raped and murdered by her uncle. The accused lured the child with the promise of chocolate, committed the crime, and buried her body.

In Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, a 3-year-old child was raped and killed by her uncle on Friday. The girl was taken to a neighboring field by the 22-year-old accused under the guise of purchasing chocolate. He then raped her and buried her body after killing her. The accused, who is the victim’s uncle, lives in the same colony as the child.

After looking for her, the girl's parents ultimately complained to the police. The accused confessed to the crime throughout the inquiry, and he is presently being held by the police.

"He behaved suspiciously. When we questioned, he confessed to the crime. He said he had taken her to an open ground near the school and sexually assaulted her. He then killed and buried her body in the field," the police said.

An MLA of the area demanded severe punishment for the accused. According to the Tirupati SP Subbarayudu, “The police have identified the child's uncle as the accused. He took her to buy chocolates, raped her and murdered her.” The SP said the victim's mother treated the accused like her brother. He would often spend time at their house and play with the child.

During questioning, the accused confessed his crime and was taken into custody, said Superintendent of Police L Subbarayudu. For a post-mortem, the victim's body was taken to Puttur Government Hospital.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has ordered Rs 10 lakh financial assistance for the family. Home minister Anita Vangalapudi will visit the family. Tirupati Rural police have lodged a case and an investigation is ongoing.

Similar incident in West Bengal

A 40-year-old man raped and killed a five-year-old girl in the Alipurduar area of West Bengal on Friday, according to media sources, in yet another horrible incident. The culprit, Mona Roy, allegedly admitted to the villagers that he had killed and sexually assaulted the youngster. The irate villagers took matters into their own hands and killed the culprit by beating him. On Friday afternoon, the girl vanished from a Kali Puja pandal.

