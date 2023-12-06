Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    ‘Rajasthan bandh’ called over Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi's murder

    The supporters of prominent Rajput leader Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi have called a Rajasthan bandh today after he was shot dead in his Jaipur home. Gogamedi, who led a fringe outfit called Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena, was shot dead by three men who just had tea with him in his living room, CCTV footage showed.

    First Published Dec 6, 2023, 8:43 AM IST

    Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena and other community outfits called for a state-wide bandh in Rajasthan on Wednesday, following the killing of their chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi on Tuesday. Through the bandh, the community demanded a judicial probe into the matter.

    The murder of the Karni Sena chief was caught on camera. On Tuesday, three bike-borne men fired bullets into Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi's house in Jaipur. The shootout was captured on CCTV and was shared on social media. In a CCTV footage, the attackers were seen whipping out their weapons and firing indiscriminately at Gogamedi, who was sitting on a couch opposite them and eventually fell down. Before fleeing, one of the assailants shot at a motionless Gogamedi lying on the floor from close range.

    After the election results were announced on December 3 and the incumbent Congress lost to the BJP, Gogamedi wrote on X that Congress lost due to ignoring Karni Sena. Rajasthan Director General of Police (DGP) Umesh Mishra said the Rohit Godara gang has claimed responsibility for the murder and searches have been launched to trace the two assailants who managed to flee.

    All prominent political leaders, including Ashok Gehlot of the Congress and Sachin Pilot of the BJP, and Rajyavardhan Rathore of the RJD, condemned the killing during the period when the BJP was in the process of forming a new government. 

     

    Gogamedi formed Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena after he was expelled from Sri Rajput Karni Sena in 2015 over differences with its founder Lokendra Singh Kalvi. Both the outfits had protested against the 2018 movie 'Padmaavat' for allegedly distorting historical facts about the Rajput community.
     

