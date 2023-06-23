Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rainfall to continue in Delhi-NCR, IMD issues yellow alert from June 25

    Many parts of Delhi are likely to see thundershowers and light rain with the sky condition remaining cloudy, the Met department said in its latest forecast. The IMD has also issued a Yellow Alert for three days from June 25.

    First Published Jun 23, 2023, 9:30 AM IST

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that rain would continue in the city for a few more days, bringing moist weather conditions to residents of the nation's capital. According to the Met department's most recent forecast, there will likely be thundershowers and light rain in several areas of Delhi while the sky will stay gloomy. In addition, starting on June 25, the IMD has issued a Yellow Alert for three days.

    Although Friday and Saturday are projected to have little rain, the beginning of the next week is anticipated to have substantial rain, the IMD said. According to the experts, easterly winds will start to bring additional moisture on June 25 and mild to moderate rain is predicted.

    In the upcoming days, it is also anticipated that the temperature in the capital would decrease. According to forecasts, the mercury will reach its highest point on Friday at 39 degrees Celsius, then drop to 36 on June 25 and further to 34 on June 27 and 28, according to the officials. By the end of the next week, the city's lowest temperature is forecast to drop to 26 degrees Celsius.

    According to the head of the Regional Weather Forecasting Centre in IMD, Kuldeep Srivastava, the reason behind the current rain in the city is a trough line from Punjab till Uttar Pradesh, which is bringing moisture to Delhi.

    Many parts of the National Capital Region (NCR) saw light to moderate rains on Thursday and continued overnight. According to IMD, the maximum temperature recorded in the past 24 hours was 37.5 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature was reported at 27.6 degrees Celsius. Some parts of northwest India may receive heavy rain in the coming days.

