Rainfall, strong winds bring down mercury in Delhi; IMD issues warning for NCR, other states

Rainfall throughout the night brought down the temperature in the Delhi-NCR region on Monday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an alert for thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds over and adjoining areas of the entire Delhi and NCR.

A pleasant morning greeted Delhi-NCR residents on Monday after rain, strong winds, and thunderstorms lashed the city. The Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR) as well as nearby districts, including Ghaziabad, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, and Rohtak, are all under a thunderstorm warning from the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

This occurred the day after IMD reported that the maximum temperature in the national capital on Sunday was 35.7 degrees Celsius, which was five degrees below the season's normal. At 23.6 degrees Celsius, the lowest temperature was likewise three degrees below the seasonal normal.

After heavy rains battered the city on Sunday, temperatures on Monday are predicted to fall much lower than they did the day before.

Also Read | Wrestlers vs WFI chief: Delhi Police registers FIR for 'rioting', removed tents from Jantar Mantar

The moderate to severe convection that was over Haryana and migrated towards the Delhi-NCR region is what caused the rain in Delhi, according to the IMD. On Saturday, the meteorological service predicted that Delhi might see thunderstorms for the next three to four days.

Meanwhile, according to a tweet sent by IMD at 7:26 am, recent satellite imagery indicated the probability of light to moderate rain spells along with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds activity in various states during the following few hours.

According to IMD satellite imagery, across some areas of Rajasthan, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands during the next three to four hours, light to moderate rain spells with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds are likely.

Despite pre-monsoon showers expected to hit parts of Maharashtra, some areas, including Mumbai, are likely to witness hot weather for a few more days.