Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rainfall, strong winds bring down mercury in Delhi; IMD issues warning for NCR, other states

    Rainfall throughout the night brought down the temperature in the Delhi-NCR region on Monday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an alert for thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds over and adjoining areas of the entire Delhi and NCR.

    Rainfall strong winds bring down mercury in Delhi IMD issues warning for NCR other Northern states gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 29, 2023, 9:11 AM IST

    A pleasant morning greeted Delhi-NCR residents on Monday after rain, strong winds, and thunderstorms lashed the city. The Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR) as well as nearby districts, including Ghaziabad, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, and Rohtak, are all under a thunderstorm warning from the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

    This occurred the day after IMD reported that the maximum temperature in the national capital on Sunday was 35.7 degrees Celsius, which was five degrees below the season's normal. At 23.6 degrees Celsius, the lowest temperature was likewise three degrees below the seasonal normal.

    After heavy rains battered the city on Sunday, temperatures on Monday are predicted to fall much lower than they did the day before.

    Also Read | Wrestlers vs WFI chief: Delhi Police registers FIR for 'rioting', removed tents from Jantar Mantar

    The moderate to severe convection that was over Haryana and migrated towards the Delhi-NCR region is what caused the rain in Delhi, according to the IMD. On Saturday, the meteorological service predicted that Delhi might see thunderstorms for the next three to four days.

    Meanwhile, according to a tweet sent by IMD at 7:26 am, recent satellite imagery indicated the probability of light to moderate rain spells along with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds activity in various states during the following few hours.

    According to IMD satellite imagery, across some areas of Rajasthan, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands during the next three to four hours, light to moderate rain spells with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds are likely. 

    Despite pre-monsoon showers expected to hit parts of Maharashtra, some areas, including Mumbai, are likely to witness hot weather for a few more days.

    Last Updated May 29, 2023, 9:11 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Wrestlers vs WFI chief Delhi Police registers FIR for rioting cops removed tents from Jantar Mantar gcw

    Wrestlers vs WFI chief: Delhi Police registers FIR for 'rioting', removed tents from Jantar Mantar

    New Parliament Inauguration: Why parties in Kerala are calling it a 'black day' for democracy? anr

    New Parliament Inauguration: Why parties in Kerala are calling it a 'black day' for democracy?

    PM Modi holds meeting with CMs of BJP-ruled states on party's good governance agenda: Report AJR

    PM Modi holds meeting with CMs of BJP-ruled states on party's good governance agenda: Report

    wrestling Wrestlers forcefully evicted: Two versions, one outcome-ayh

    Wrestlers forcefully evicted: Two versions, one outcome

    New Parliament building inauguration: Focus now shifts to VP Enclave, new PMO, Common Central Secretariat AJR

    New Parliament building inauguration: Focus now shifts to VP Enclave, new PMO, Common Central Secretariat

    Recent Stories

    Salman Khan's IIFA 2023 after-party video with friends goes VIRAL RBA

    Salman Khan's IIFA 2023 after-party VIDEO with friends goes VIRAL

    Wrestlers vs WFI chief Delhi Police registers FIR for rioting cops removed tents from Jantar Mantar gcw

    Wrestlers vs WFI chief: Delhi Police registers FIR for 'rioting', removed tents from Jantar Mantar

    Bollywood filmmaker Bunty Walia booked by CBI for bank fraud case-report RBA

    Bollywood filmmaker Bunty Walia booked by CBI for bank fraud case-report

    Photo Here's how Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas enjoy Sunday with their daughter Malti in London RBA

    Photo: Here's how Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas enjoy Sunday with their daughter Malti in London

    Malaika Arora gets trolled for sharing private photo of Arjun Kapoor posing n*aked RBA

    Malaika Arora gets trolled for sharing private photo of Arjun Kapoor posing n*aked

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon