Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Railway Minister says change in electronic interlocking caused Odisha train accident

    Ashwini Vaishnaw also highlighted that an investigation has been initiated by the Railway Safety Commissioner to examine the incident. While awaiting the investigation report, they have already identified the factors contributing to the accident and the accountable individuals involved.

    Railway Minister says electronic interlocking caused Odisha train accident
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 4, 2023, 12:26 PM IST

    Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday provided significant details about the tragic train accident in Balasore, Odisha. Vaishnaw disclosed that the root cause of the accident has been determined and the individuals responsible have been identified, ensuring that strict action will be taken against them.

    Moreover, the Railway Minister mentioned that Prime Minister Modi personally inspected the accident site, and efforts are underway to restore the track. The removal of all the bodies has been completed, with the aim of finishing the restoration work by Wednesday morning, enabling train services to resume on the affected track.

    Odisha train accident toll rises, over 1000 Railways staff work on war-footing to restore tracks

    Vaishnaw also highlighted that an investigation has been initiated by the Railway Safety Commissioner to examine the incident. While awaiting the investigation report, they have already identified the factors contributing to the accident and the accountable individuals involved.

    In relation to the accident, Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasized that it was caused by a change in electronic interlocking. The ongoing investigation aims to determine the exact cause and establish accountability. However, it is essential to await the completion of the investigation process. Vaishnaw acknowledged the independent nature of the Rail Safety Commissioner's examination and refrained from making further statements concerning the accident until the investigation concludes. At present, their primary focus is on restoring the railway infrastructure.

    The Railway Minister also provided information about the railway lines at the accident site, which comprise two main lines and two loop lines. The main lines have been cleared, while work on the loop lines is still in progress. The complete main route will soon be operational.

    Additionally, during this period, the Railway Minister addressed the issue of the signalling system. In response to Mamata Banerjee's remarks, he clarified that there is no connection between the accident and the signalling system. The accident was attributed to electronic interlocking, rendering Banerjee's statements irrelevant to the incident.

    How can India prevent train collisions? Here are some options other than 'Kavach'

    Last Updated Jun 4, 2023, 1:01 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Odisha train crash: How the electronic interlocking works on Railways network?

    Odisha train accident: How electronic interlocking works on Railways network

    From The India Gate Asianet News Network Political Gossip Episode 27

    From the India Gate: 'Cooper' Communist, 'Dabangg' divorce and more

    RAW chief met global counterparts secretly in Singapore: Report

    RAW chief met global counterparts secretly in Singapore: Report

    Odisha train accident updates toll rises, over 1000 Railways staff work on war-footing to fix tracks

    Odisha train accident toll rises, over 1000 Railways staff work on war-footing to restore tracks (WATCH)

    Odisha Train Accident: How can India prevent train collisions? Here are some options other than 'Kavach'

    How can India prevent train collisions? Here are some options other than 'Kavach'

    Recent Stories

    8 ways to choose a perfect mango RBA

    8 ways to choose a perfect mango

    Odisha train crash: How the electronic interlocking works on Railways network?

    Odisha train accident: How electronic interlocking works on Railways network

    Nazriya Nazim to Manju Warrier-Meet top 7 Malayalam actresses and know their work

    Nazriya Nazim to Manju Warrier-Meet top 7 Malayalam actresses and know their work

    Satyaprem ki Katha: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's romantic poster out; trailer to release tomorrow RBA

    Satyaprem ki Katha: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's romantic poster out; trailer to release tomorrow

    7 ways to be confident and happy

    7 ways to be confident and happy

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon