Railway Minister says change in electronic interlocking caused Odisha train accident

Ashwini Vaishnaw also highlighted that an investigation has been initiated by the Railway Safety Commissioner to examine the incident. While awaiting the investigation report, they have already identified the factors contributing to the accident and the accountable individuals involved.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday provided significant details about the tragic train accident in Balasore, Odisha. Vaishnaw disclosed that the root cause of the accident has been determined and the individuals responsible have been identified, ensuring that strict action will be taken against them.

Moreover, the Railway Minister mentioned that Prime Minister Modi personally inspected the accident site, and efforts are underway to restore the track. The removal of all the bodies has been completed, with the aim of finishing the restoration work by Wednesday morning, enabling train services to resume on the affected track.

In relation to the accident, Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasized that it was caused by a change in electronic interlocking. The ongoing investigation aims to determine the exact cause and establish accountability. However, it is essential to await the completion of the investigation process. Vaishnaw acknowledged the independent nature of the Rail Safety Commissioner's examination and refrained from making further statements concerning the accident until the investigation concludes. At present, their primary focus is on restoring the railway infrastructure.

The Railway Minister also provided information about the railway lines at the accident site, which comprise two main lines and two loop lines. The main lines have been cleared, while work on the loop lines is still in progress. The complete main route will soon be operational.

Additionally, during this period, the Railway Minister addressed the issue of the signalling system. In response to Mamata Banerjee's remarks, he clarified that there is no connection between the accident and the signalling system. The accident was attributed to electronic interlocking, rendering Banerjee's statements irrelevant to the incident.

