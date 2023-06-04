Odisha train accident toll rises, over 1000 Railways staff work on war-footing to restore tracks (WATCH)

Restoration work is underway at the site of the train accident in Balasore, Odisha, with urgency. All 21 derailed coaches of the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express, Visvesvaraya-Howrah Superfast Express, and the goods train have been cleared from the railway tracks in Balasore.

The death toll in the train accident in Odisha involving the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express, Visvesvaraya-Howrah Superfast Express, and a goods train has reached 294 as of Sunday morning.

According to the latest reports, 1,170 people were injured in the train accident that occurred on Friday evening in Balasore district, Odisha. The accident took place near the Bahanaga Bazar station in Balasore, approximately 170 km north of Bhubaneswar, and involved trains carrying around 2,500 passengers.

Coromandel Express crashed at 128 kmph, was not on main line: Initial probe

A special train will depart from Bhadrak at 1 pm and travel to Chennai, with stoppages at Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, and other major locations along the route. The train will also have a parcel van attached to transport any deceased bodies, if necessary.

The Indian Army has deployed 298 personnel, including troops from the Army Medical Corps and eight ambulances, for relief operations. The Navy has also dispatched a medical team to provide assistance.

A four-member team of Bihar officials will visit Odisha to facilitate the smooth return of stranded passengers from the state.

Restoration work is underway at the site of the train accident in Balasore, Odisha, with urgency. All 21 derailed coaches of the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express, Visvesvaraya-Howrah Superfast Express, and the goods train have been cleared from the railway tracks in Balasore.

In a statement, the South Eastern Railway confirmed that all 21 coaches that derailed have been secured, and the site is now being cleared of bogie/wheelsets and other components. Grounding work is also being carried out on three goods wagons and the locomotive. Simultaneously, track linking and overhead equipment (OHE) work are in progress.

More than 1,000 personnel are tirelessly working to restore the railway lines. Seven Poclain machines, two Accident Relief Trains, and three to four railway and road cranes have been deployed to expedite the restoration process.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is scheduled to review the relief work at around 10 am today.

Odisha train accident: Of smashed coaches, shrouded corpses and mangled tracks